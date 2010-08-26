Disney Suspends Muslim Employee For Insisting On Wearing Head Scarf

Should Disney be forced to employ someone who insists on a head scarf?

Disney’s trying to walk a fine line with a Muslim theme-park employee who insists on wearing a hajib to work.The hajib does not fit with the employee’s job motif. Disney offered the employee, Imane Boudlal, a job behind the scenes, where her hajib wouldn’t wreck the experience for customers. Disney also offered to let Boudlal wear a chef’s hat, which Disney believes would allow her to comply with the requirements of her religious beliefs.



But Boudlal has refused those solutions and keeps trying to come to work in a hajib. And Disney keeps sending her home. And now, because she’s not working, Disney is not paying her.

So Boudlal is saying Disney has suspended her without pay for wearing a hajib. And Disney is saying she hasn’t been suspended.

Should a theme-park employee legally have the right to wear a hajib (or anything else) that doesn’t fit the uniform and image the theme park wants to portray?

You be the judge…

