Disney Sued Over Alleged Gender Discrimination On 'Muppets' Movie

‘Muppet of a man’ allegedly wants women at home.

Apparently, there weren’t a lot of rainbow connections made during the making of the 2011 film “The Muppets.”



Walt Disney Pictures and DMP Productions are being sued by a woman who claims that she was subjected to gender discrimination while working as a first assistant film editor on the movie.

In the suit, Cecilia Hyoun — described as an Asian woman over 40 — also says that the film’s editor, James Thomas (also named in the suit), “frequently interrogated plaintiff about her personal life and family situation, which made plaintiff very uncomfortable.” The suit, filed Monday in Los Angeles Superior Court, also claims that Thomas “made derogatory comments about other female employees, including but not limited to calling the post production supervisor a ‘c—.'”

While working on the film, Hyoun — who has also worked on “Almost Famous,” “Vanilla Sky” and “8 Mile,” among others — says she was “grilled” repeatedly by Thomas “about choosing between her family responsibilities and her work, telling her to decide between ‘being a mum’ and working.”

Hyoun claims that, despite reiterating her dedication to her work, and a promise that she would be employed on the film until its completion, she was fired early, in June 2011. Though Hyoun says she was told her job was being eliminated, the lawsuit claimed that “a subordinate male employee with vastly less experience than plaintiff was promoted to her position.”

A spokeswoman for Disney has not yet responded to TheWrap’s request for comment.

Hyoun alleges retaliation, harassment, gender discrimination, failure to take reasonable steps, wrongful termination in violation of public policy, negligent supervision/retention and intentional infliction of emotional distress in the complaint, which seeks unspecified damages.

What would Miss Piggy say about all this?

