Disney is popping after a strong opening weekend for 'Rogue One'

Disney is getting another “Star Wars” bump.

Shares of the media titan were higher Monday morning after the latest instalment of the “Star Wars” series, the standalone film “Rogue One,” pulled in a massive $290 million globally in its first weekend of release.

The $155 million for “Rogue One” in the US was the second-largest December opening for a movie, behind only last year’s “Star Wars: Force Awakens.”

It also sets up Disney to have the three largest-grossing films of the year, with “Rogue One” poised to join “Finding Dory” and “Captain America: Civil War” atop the box-office leaderboard.

Following the strong showing at the box office, shares of Disney — which owns the “Star Wars” series — jumped over 2% to start the day, but they cooled off slightly to a 1.75% gain as of 10:16 a.m. ET.

The move also makes Disney the biggest gainer of the Dow Jones Industrial Average index members on Monday.

