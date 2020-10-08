Hedge fund billionaire Dan Loeb urges Disney to stop paying $3 billion dividend and use funds to grow Disney+

Brendan McDermid/Reuters

Investor Dan Loeb urged DisneyCEO Bob Chapek to end the company’s annual $US3 billion dividend payments and redirect those funds to building up Disney+ in a Wednesday letter.

The founder of Third Point said that reallocating dividend money to Disney+ could double the streaming service’s budget for original content, bring in additional subscribers, lower churn, and boost pricing power, according to the letter obtained by Bloomberg. His push for streaming comes as in-person movie theatres continue to suffer throughout the pandemic.

“Every Hollywood executive has been able to enjoy first-run films in the comfort of their home theatres for years,” he said. “We urge you to democratize this experience.”



In August, Loeb initiated a long position in Disney during the second quarter and said in a quarterly letter that streaming is Disney’s “biggest market opportunity ever with potentially $US500 billion of revenue.”

Shares of Disney rose as much as 2% during Wednesday trading. The media giant is down nearly 15% year-to-date but has gained over 42% since the depths of the pandemic. Loeb’s Third Point owns less than 1% of Disney, according to Bloomberg.

