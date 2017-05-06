The founder of DreamWorks is urging the Disney CEO Bob Iger to run gor president

No one thought that a civilian with no military or political experience could win the race for the highest office in the land, President of the United States.

That was of course until real estate mogul Donald Trump won the 2016 election and took office this year.

Now more than ever, civilian businessmen and women are reportedly considering a run for president. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz, and Oprah Winfrey are all reportedly considering a run.

Another notable CEO that is actively considering a bid is Disney‘s Bob Iger.

Iger made Barron’s list of The World’s Best CEOs. During his time as Disney’s CEO he has returned 300% to shareholders before dividends.

Now Axios is reporting that Dreamworks founder “Jeffrey Katzenberg, (also) the former Disney Studios chairman, is said to be a ringleader among those encouraging a run.” Sources close to Iger say that he is “extremely intrigued by the idea.”

Last Summer Iger said, “a lot of people — a lot — have urged me to seek political office.”

In March, the Hollywood Reporter reported a similar story, saying that Iger had sought the advice of former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg about running for president.

Iger is 66 and his contract with Disney expires in 2019, just in time for him to run, if he wants.

