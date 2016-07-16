Disney just released 3 minutes of behind-the-scenes footage from the new 'Star Wars' movie

Disney released an extended behind the scenes montage for “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” which is scheduled to hit theatres in December. The clip contains footage from the movie that hasn’t been seen before now, as well as a detailed look at the movie’s production.

The footage dropped as part of Star Wars Celebration, which is a weekend-long festival celebrating all things “Star Wars” being held in London.

