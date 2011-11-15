Disney Buys Babble For ~$40 Million To Reach Hipster Parents

Photo: newyorkfamily.com

Disney is buying Babble Media, the hipster mummy blog platform founded by husband and wife team Rufus Griscom and Alisa Volkman in 2006.Disney paid around $40-$45 million, a source close to the situation tells us. Babble’s 2011 revenue is around $8 million.



Babble will be part of Disney’s interactive group.

The site, which was spun off from Nerve, had $6 million in venture funding from Greycroft Partners, Village Ventures, iNovia Capital, and others.

Griscom, who was a Web 1.0 star with Nerve, and Volkman will join Disney Interactive Media Group.

