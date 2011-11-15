Disney Buys Babble For ~$40 Million To Reach Hipster Parents

Photo: newyorkfamily.com
Disney is buying Babble Media, the hipster mummy blog platform founded by husband and wife team Rufus Griscom and Alisa Volkman in 2006.Disney paid around $40-$45 million, a source close to the situation tells us. Babble’s 2011 revenue is around $8 million.
Babble will be part of Disney’s interactive group.
The site, which was spun off from Nerve, had $6 million in venture funding from Greycroft Partners, Village Ventures, iNovia Capital, and others.
Griscom, who was a Web 1.0 star with Nerve, and Volkman will join Disney Interactive Media Group.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.