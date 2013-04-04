Disney Shuts Down LucasArts Video Game Company

It’s official.



Disney has shut down LucasArts.

The Mouse House announced today that it will be laying off all 150 people at the game publishing division of Lucasfilm.

Current projects, “Star Wars: First Assault” and the much-hyped “Star Wars 1313” have been cancelled.

Here’s the official statement:

“After evaluating our position in the games market, we’ve decided to shift LucasArts from an internal development to a licensing model, minimising the company’s risk while achieving a broader portfolio of quality Star Wars games. As a result of this change, we’ve had layoffs across the organisation. We are incredibly appreciative and proud of the talented teams who have been developing our new titles.”

Disney purchased Lucasfilm October of last year for $4 billion.

Last month, Lucasfilm announced it was ending its popular Cartoon Network series, “Star Wars: The Clone Wars,” and was delaying Seth Green’s future animated series, “Star Wars Detours.”

