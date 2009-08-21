Disney Should Buy Electronic Arts, Says Analyst

Analyst Tony Wible of Janney Montgomery Scott thinks Disney (DIS) should buy Electronic Arts (ERTS), Barron’s reports.



Wible’s logic is that Disney is already huge in the sports media with ESPN, and since EA is a big player in sports video games, it will be a good path for Disney to enter the video game industry.

Wible via Barron’s: “As more consumers move to video games, we believe it makes strategic and financial sense for DIS to consider buying its way into the vertical to accelerate internal efforts – especially as DIS could cultivate sports league synergies with ESPN, cross licensing opportunities with publishers, and multi-platform advertising benefits while providing a unique competitive advantage that DIS could wield to build barriers around its sports franchise,” he writes.

