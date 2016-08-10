We finally know what the a la carte ESPN streaming service is going to look like

We’ve been hearing for a while that Disney would launch an a la carte offering that doesn’t require a cable subscription, but now CEO Bob Iger has sketched out what it will actually be like.

The short story is that the service will include content that ESPN, and new $1 billion Disney investment BAMTech, had already licensed but weren’t actually putting on the air. That means games and related content from the MLB, NHL, college football and basketball, tennis, ruby, cricket, and so on. But nothing that is playing on ESPN when you flip on the channel.

Because that encompasses a whole heap of content, Iger said that service would be customisable, with dynamic pricing depending on what you want access to. Disney will launch the service, which will carry the ESPN branding, “probably” by the end of the year, though Iger didn’t lock down a specific date.

Iger, who revealed the new details during Disney’s latest earnings call, stressed that the goal wasn’t to somehow compete with ESPN’s other offerings, but to wring as much value from already-licensed content as possible.

NOW WATCH: This personal jet is designed to take off and land vertically



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.