Disney is selling dozens of rainbow-coloured items in celebration of Pride Month

In celebration of Pride Month, Disney has released a rainbow-coloured line of merchandise.

The collection includes T-shirts, jewellery, accessories, tumblers, and more.

Items range in price between $US9.99 and $US150, and can be purchased on the shopDisney website.

In addition to the merchandise collection, Disney says it will donate $US100,000 to GLSEN, an organisation that works to end discrimination and harassment against LGBTQ youth in schools.

Disney is celebrating Pride Month in two special ways this June.

First, the company has pledged a $US100,000 donation to GLSEN, an organisation that works to end discrimination, harassment, and bullying aimed at LGBTQ youth in schools. Second, Disney has created a line of rainbow-coloured merchandise that’s now being sold online. It features dozens of items ranging from Mickey Mouse T-shirts to vibrant tumblers, and all products range in price between $US9.99 and $US150.

Here are nine of the best things to purchase from the collection.

A rainbow tumbler can bring extra joy to your morning coffee.

shopDisney This cup can be used for both hot and cold drinks.

This tumbler has a double-layer design that features the Walt Disney World logo above an outline of Mickey Mouse set across rainbow-coloured waves. According to shopDisney, it can be used for both hot and cold drinks.

Cost: $US22.99

Find out more about the Rainbow Disney Collection Mickey Mouse Traveller Tumbler here.

You could use this sparkling backpack at school, or on a trip to a Disney theme park.

shopDisney This backpack features one large pocket, as well as a smaller one in front.

Not only is the bag covered in rainbow sequins, but it’s also enhanced with mouse ears and a bow reminiscent of Minnie Mouse. It also has two pockets to store belongings.

Cost: $US44.99

Find out more about the Minnie Mouse Sequined Rainbow Backpack here.

A mickey-shaped pendant can make any outfit more fun.

shopDisney This necklace is made from cubic zirconia stones, sterling silver, and 18-karat yellow gold.

Disney created this one in collaboration with CRISLU, a jewellery retailer. It features cubic zirconia stones in rainbow colours, as well as a sterling-silver chain finished in 18-karat yellow gold.

Cost: $US150

Find out more about the Mickey Mouse Rainbow Icon Outline Necklace by CRISLU here.

You might want to consider this rainbow jacket for rainy days at Disney theme parks.

shopDisney Each row of this jacket’s design is printed in a different colour.

The transparent garment can keep you dry in the rain, and it features prints of theme-park classics like Cinderella Castle and Mickey-shaped pretzels. Additionally, it has a drawstring hood, a zippered front, and pockets.

Cost: $US54.99

Find out more about the Rainbow Disney Collection Disney Parks Rain Jacket here.

Every Disney fan can appreciate Mickey Mouse-themed clothing.

shopDisney The shirt also has the name Mickey written in six different colours.

Disney’s rainbow collection includes numerous shirts, including this Mickey-print tank top. It’s sleeveless, and features a picture of Mickey Mouse wearing rainbow-coloured shorts.

Cost: $US22.99

Find out more about the Rainbow Disney Collection Mickey Mouse Tank Top here.

In place of her signature polka dots, these Minnie Mouse ears come with a rainbow-coloured bow.

shopDisney These Minnie Mouse ears are perfect to wear throughout Disney theme parks.

The colourful ears are also covered in black sequins for a touch of sparkle.

Cost: $US29.99

Find out more about the Rainbow Disney Collection Minnie Mouse Headband here.

Disney pin collectors will want to add this shiny badge to their collection.

shopDisney Pin-trading is especially popular at Disney’s theme parks.

Shaped like Mickey Mouse ears, this pin is striped with all seven colours of the rainbow. It also features rhinestones across each stripe in matching colours.

Cost: $US12.99

Find out more about the Mickey Mouse Rainbow Icon Pin here.

Fans of cross-body bags might want to check out this option from Disney’s rainbow collection.

shopDisney The bag is also printed with a standout ombré pattern.

Like other items in Disney’s Pride-themed collection, this rainbow bag is printed with classic theme-park imagery, like Cinderella Castle, Mickey-shaped balloons, and pretzels.

Cost: $US34.99

Find out more about the Disney Parks Rainbow Crossbody Bag here.

This Mickey-themed hat would be a festive addition to any wardrobe.

shopDisney This hat is especially great for theme-park fans, as it features the Disney World logo.

If you don’t want to wear a classic pair of Mickey Mouse ears, this hat makes for the next best thing. It features a rainbow-coloured Disney World logo, as well as rainbow-coloured ears on top.

Cost: $US27.99

Find out more about the Rainbow Disney Collection Mickey Mouse Ears Baseball Cap here.

