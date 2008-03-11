Disney's Iger On Recession: No Comment

At the Bear Stearns conference, Disney (DIS) CEO Bob Iger is asked how is company is holding up under a slowdown, and whether it’s affecting his resorts or his ad-supported businesses. He takes a tack somewhere between the “We don’t see any problems” line favoured by his colleagues last quarter, and Rupert Murdoch’s “pessimistic” comments from this morning. Instead, Bob just refuses to offer any guidance at all.



At the time of Disney’s last earnings call, he says, “we didn’t make any predictions about the summer, and we won’t today either.” Make of that what you will.

