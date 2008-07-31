Disney's Iger: No Progress With Actors, But They Won't Walk Out

Tough talk from Disney CEO Bob Iger during Disney’s Q3 conference call on the state of talks (or non-talks) with the Screen Actors Guild. SAG voted to reject the studio’s proposal last week, but Iger says there’s no way the studios are going to cave after the writers, directors and the other actors’ guild AFTRA all accepted the same basic terms.



And in case the actors didn’t get, Iger tried to point out how little the writers got out of their strike. “We definitely took costs out of the system due to the writers strike,” Iger said, “and we’re not going to put those back into the system, particularly the long-term writer deals.” Translation: If you do strike, when you come crawling back, the world is going to look cold and lonely.

More telling than Iger’s words: His actions — he’s not speeding up production to stock up on movies and shows to spell him during a strike. Now that three other guilds have accepted the terms on new media, all that’s left for SAG leadership is to save face, and ultimately, accept the deal.

