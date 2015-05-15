Disney has been recycling the same footage in its beloved animated movies for years

If you’ve ever watched one of your favourite animated Disney classics like “Robin Hood” and have felt like you’ve seen it before, you may be right.

A lot of the scenes in the film are from older Disney movies including 1967’s “The Jungle Book” and 1937’s “Snow White and the Seven Dwarves.”

Here’s Maid Marian (“Robin Hood”) and Snow White both clapping in tune to a group of critters and dwarves, respectively, singing and dancing.

Little John from “Robin Hood” and Baloo (“The Jungle Book”) not only shared a voice actor, Phil Harris, but also looked similar, with the same crazed eyes in the scenes below.

While that may seem alarming, it’s not. The Mouse House often recycled its old animated footage to save costs on film.

Called rotoscoping, the process involves animators drawing and tracing over old footage to create anew.

Earlier this week, an HD video we first spotted on /film broke down a lot of similarities between a number of classic Disney films.

While the HD video is new, if you’re a Disney fan, this isn’t anything new.

A search for “Disney reused animation” on YouTube brings up over 10,000 results. The Daily Mail first wrote about it in 2009.

Regardless, it’s still stunning to see the side-by-sides if you’re just hearing this for the first time.

Dancing was repeated a lot in films. Here you can see a similar sequence in both the endings to 1959’s “Sleeping Beauty,” where fairies are shifting the colour of her dress between blue and pink, and 1991’s “Beauty and the Beast.”

A scene of Maid Marian dancing in “Robin Hood” was previously seen in 1970’s “Aristocats.”

That famous drum-banging scene in marketing for “The Aristocats” was also used in “Robin Hood.”

Another video, entitled “The Disney Deja Vu” shows a lot of other animation that was reused across films.

Among them is a scene from 1961’s “101 Dalmatians” that can also be seen in 1963’s “The Sword in the Stone.”

Those are just a few examples from tens of Disney films that borrow and reuse animation.

To be clear, it’s not just Disney who has done this. Plenty of other films have recycled content over the years.

