Disney says upcoming ‘Snow White’ remake will ‘avoid reinforcing stereotypes’ after Peter Dinklage calls it hypocritically ‘woke’

‘Snow White.’ Disney

Peter Dinklage said there’s “hypocrisy” in Disney’s upcoming “Snow White” remake.

He said casting a Latina star while making a “fucking backward story about seven dwarfs” isn’t progressive.

Disney said in a statement to THR that it’s “taking a different approach with these seven characters.”

Peter Dinklage said in a recent appearance on Marc Maron’s “WTF” podcast that he was taken aback to see the upcoming live-action remake of “Snow White” be “very proud” to cast a Latina actor in the lead role while keeping the “backward story” of the seven dwarfs. And now Disney has responded.

The critical comments came during a podcast episode, released Monday, where the two stars discussed “hypocrisy” in Hollywood in regards to its efforts of progressiveness.

Disney responded, sending a statement to The Hollywood Reporter that read the company has been consulting “with members of the dwarfism community” during the pre-production process for the movie.

“To avoid reinforcing stereotypes from the original animated film, we are taking a different approach with these seven characters and have been consulting with members of the dwarfism community. We look forward to sharing more as the film heads into production after a lengthy development period,” a spokesperson added in the statement.

During the podcast, Maron said the “Snow White” reboot was a “no-brainer” because the studio could “win by appearing to be progressive by casting a Latina” and “just run money through this story again.”

“I don’t think anybody has ever probably, other than what I just heard just now, said, ‘You know, this is — the dwarf community is tired of this shit,'” Maron said.

“Is there one? I don’t know,” Dinklage said, adding: “It’s such a minority. And I’m not affiliated with any groups or anything, but it’s such a minority that it causes a real, like, ‘Well, who the fuck cares?'”

You can read a transcript of the conversation between Dinklage and Maron here to see the actor’s full criticism of the project.