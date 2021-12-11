Disney reportedly removes video promoting luxury Star Wars hotel after fans call it a ‘galactic failure’

Reservations for the hotel opened in October, and it will officially open in March 2022. David Roark/Disney Parks

Walt Disney World will open the “Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser” hotel in March.

Inside The Magic reported that some fans criticized the hotel’s design and pricing.

The outlet reported that Disney deleted advertising videos of the hotel from social media.

It appears that Disney has removed a promotional video for its new “Star Wars” hotel from Twitter and YouTube after fans criticized the cost and design online.

According to Inside the Magic, Disney previously shared a behind-the-scenes video of “Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser” on November 28. A promotional video showcased the hotel’s interior and featured new characters like Gaya, a galactic popstar who’ll entertain guests, which garnered some pushback. The outlet reported that some fans believed the spaceship’s design was below the company’s usual standard for immersive experiences.

Inside the Magic also reported that some fans and online commentators thought the prices were too high for the experience. The Disney World website shows that two guests can rent a cabin for $US1,209 ($AU1,685) per night, or $US4,809 ($AU6,704) for the entire voyage. That total voyage cost increases to $US5,299 ($AU7,387) with three guests per cabin, and $US5,999 ($AU8,363) for four guests.

Representatives for Walt Disney World did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

A video posted Monday by the YouTube account Mickey Views, a source for Disney news that has 134,000 subscribers, suggested that the Disney experience could be a “galactic failure” over its cost and design.

Mickey Views’ video, below, shows parts of the promo for the hotel, which no longer appears online.

Disney deleted the promotional videos from its social media accounts after fans spoke out, Inside the Magic reported. At the time of writing, Disney has not publicly addressed the apparent removal of the video from its platforms.

Disney announced “Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser,” a two-night, immersive adventure at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, in 2017 before giving fans more details at the D23 Expo.

“Once onboard, you’ll cruise to the galaxy for two days and two nights while becoming the hero of your very own ‘Star Wars’ adventure,” Bob Chapek, former chairman of Disney Parks, said at the Disney Parks’ presentation at the Anaheim Convention Center.

As Insider’s Kirsten Acuna previously reported after attending the D23 Expo, the hotel is made to resemble a spaceship — named Halcyon — and guests can meet franchise characters as part of their journey aboard the ship. The hotel began accepting reservations in October, and it is expected to open in March 2022.