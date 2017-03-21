Disney rallies after "Beauty and the Beast" smashes a box office record

This past weekend, Disney‘s “Beauty and the Beast” broke the record for the biggest March movie premier ever, previously held by “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.” Disney raked in weekend box-office revenues of $US170 million in the US and $US180 million overseas, for a total of $US350 million!

Movie theatres were sold out all over the country with young families eager to introduce their children to the classic 1991 story, brought back to life with live action, and modern CGI technology.

Disney’s stock is up about 1% today and more than 8% so far this year, for a real time DIS quote, click here.

