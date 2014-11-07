'Frozen' Is Still A Huge Hit For Disney

Disney announced its Q4 earnings Thursday and “Frozen” continues to be a big driving force.

Operating income for the studio more than doubled, a figure the Mouse House attributed to both home entertainment sales and the theatrical run of “Frozen.”

The film has grossed more than $US1 billion worldwide becoming the highest-grossing animated movie ever.

The worldwide success of the film has also helped consumer products, and Disney’s interactive gaming segment.

Disney recently announced sales of more than $US3 million “Frozen” dresses. “Frozen” toys are expected to be a huge hit this holiday.

In addition to the company’s successful “Disney Infinity” video game, growth was also attributed to a “Frozen Free Fall” mobile game.

Figurines for “Frozen” characters were also recently released for “Disney Infinity.”

Next year, Disney will release an animated “Frozen” short called “Frozen Frenzy.“

