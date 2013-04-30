Disney Publicist In Trouble For Taking 'Sexist' Photo With mummy Bloggers

Warner Bros.This is the picture Weinbaum says he was trying to recreate.Disney publicist Marshall Weinbaum has come under fire for a “joke” picture he posted on Facebook that shows a group of four female bloggers on their knees, clutching his thighs.



He is smiling awkwardly in front of a mugshot wall and holding a sign that reads “Hi mum.”

Weinbaum apologized and explained to Adweek, where you can see the controversial photo, that he was just trying to spoof of the iconic “National Lampoon’s Vacation” promo poster with four of his friends.

Weinbaum didn’t predict the backlash the picture would cause.

The blogosphere jumped into action over what Jezebel called the “photo-fail” after blogger Liz Henry Photoshopped the pic, labelling the women “mum Bloggers,” and wrote a scathing article calling Weinbaum a “raging douche bag.”

According to Henry, the “sexist” scene depicted in Weinbaum’s picture inappropriately makes light of the captive hold Disney’s marketers have over mummy bloggers. Bloggers look to publicists like Weinbaum to gain work covering Disney products and invitations to events like the Disney Social Media mum’s Conference.

The concern is that Weinbaum is a man whose position gives him control over women. And this photo, despite being a spoof of the “National Lampoon” poster, emphasised what Henry calls his “dominance.”

Weinbaum’s Facebook profile.

Many bloggers who have worked with Weinbaum argued in his defence to Adweek, one calling him a “very sweet man.”

Nevertheless, Weinbaum responded by taking down the photo, telling Adweek:

“This was so unintentional and if the people who wrote the negative article about me knew me at all, they would think the photo was goofy and silly. But out of respect for their opinions, I decided myself to take the photo down.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.