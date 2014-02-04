Artist Reimagines Your Favourite Disney Princesses With Physical Disabilities

Caroline Moss

Artist aleXsandro Palombo has created a powerful series imagining iconic Disney princesses with disabilities.

Palombo, who was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer which paralysed of parts of his body, says he deals with discrimination everyday, and wants to bring light to the issue using art.

Here are some of the most powerful images.

Cinderella is shown here, poised to fit the glass slipper onto her prosthetic leg:

Disabled Disney Princess Cinderella prosthesis shoes Disabled Disability Equal Rights Wellchair Health Art Campaign ADV Cartoon Painting Portrait Illustration Sketch Humour Chic by aleXsandro Palombo 1aleXsandro Palombo

Jasmine is depicted missing two arms:

Disabled Disney Princess Jasmine Disabled Disability Equal Rights Wellchair Health Art Campaign ADV Cartoon Painting Portrait Illustration Sketch Humour Chic by aleXsandro Palombo 1aleXsandro Palombo

Belle is shown in a wheelchair:

Disabled Disney Princess Belle Disabled Disability Equal Rights Wellchair Health Art Campaign ADV Cartoon Painting Portrait Illustration Sketch Humour Chic by aleXsandro Palombo 1aleXsandro Palombo

“I think that disabled people doesn’t [sic] match Disney’s standards of beauty,” the Italian artist told The Huffington Post, “so my message is very simple: Disabled people have rights and are part of the world.”

See more of his work on his blog.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

thelife-us