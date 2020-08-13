An artist imagines what your favourite Disney princesses would look like in real life, and the results are extremely relatable

Courtesy of Andhika Muksin Belle’s never looked better.

Andhika Muksin is a graphic designer who specialises in digital collages.

Four years ago, Muksin began a series focusing on what he calls “realistic Disney princesses,” showing what these princesses would really look like in real life.

Ariel from “The Little Mermaid” would most likely be knocked off the rock by waves during her big scene.

Have you ever wondered how Snow White wakes up from her long slumber looking so perfect? Or how Ariel’s makeup stayed on when she was under water?

These are the questions graphic designer Andhika Muksin is asking – and he’s created art that shows the bedhead Snow White would actually have when she woke up.

Keep scrolling to learn more about Muksin’s work, and see some of his best creations.

Courtesy of Andhika Muksin Ariel must have had some waterproof makeup in the movie.

Muksin calls them digital collages, and he started creating them two to three years ago.

“I get inspired by random things. At random times,” he told Insider.

Courtesy of Andhika Muksin This wave would knock her out, probably.

“It could’ve been something I read, or new music I listened to. Sometimes I look at DIY slime videos on YouTube and get inspiration for something that has no relation to slime-making. But usually, the ideas come as a full, finished form. All I do is basically collage them all together,” Muksin said.

These reimagined photos help remind us that, while we loved the Disney princesses, their appearances aren’t exactly attainable for the rest of us.

Courtesy of Andhika Muksin ‘Aladdin.’

Jasmine’s curls take time!

These pieces all come from a place of love.

Courtesy of Andhika Muksin Snow White was sleeping for a long time.

“I personally think one of Disney’s assets [is] their characters, and how they keep the longevity of these characters by constantly revitalizing them through merchandise, Broadway, and even live-action remakes, with tweaks here and there,” he told Insider.

“I think Disney is moving [in] a promising direction in terms of diversifying their new characters,” Muksin said.

Courtesy of Andhika Muksin ‘Beauty and the Beast.’

He cited Riley from “Inside Out,” Miguel from “Coco,” and the titular character from “Moana” as positive role models for kids.

“Those characters are already so different than the ones I grew up with,” Muksin told Insider. “And I think Disney needs to do more of this, pushing more inclusivity.”

Muksin’s attention to detail leads to some Easter eggs in his art. Check out that pizza box — does it look familiar?

Courtesy of Andhika Muksin ‘The Little Mermaid.’

Stumped? It says the pizza is from Pizza Planet. One of the most famous Easter eggs in Pixar movies is that a Pizza Planet delivery truck pops up in almost every Pixar film.

In her hurry, Cinderella seems to have left behind more than her glass slipper.

Courtesy of Andhika Muksin ‘Cinderella.’

Cinderella’s hair has always looked too good to be true…

Muksin also dabbles in updating the Disney movies into modern times, like with this downright frightening use of the Face Swap filter on Snapchat.

Courtesy of Andhika Muksin ‘Snow White.’

Snow White and the Huntsman, just a couple of pals.

A personal favourite of Muksin’s is this unflattering — but realistic — angle of Cinderella FaceTiming her trusty sidekick, Jacques.

Courtesy of Andhika Muksin Who among us hasn’t looked like this?

According to Muksin, this is what began the realistic Disney princesses series.

Muksin also edits Disney princesses into real-life situations, like the animated Cinderella running away after Zendaya upstages her at the 2019 Met Gala.

Courtesy of Andhika Muksin Zendaya channeled the princess this year.

Zendaya wasn’t the only celebrity to channel a Disney character at last year’s Met Gala.

But our favourites are the ones that make the Disney princesses a little more relatable.

Courtesy of Andhika Muksin ‘Pocahontas.’

How did Pocahontas look so good with the wind, leaves, and probably dirt blowing in her face during “Colours of the Wind”?

