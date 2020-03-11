7 Disney Plus TV shows that have already been scrapped or faced major challenges

Lucasfilm Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi in ‘Star Wars: Episode III — Revenge of the Sith’

Both Bloomberg and The Hollywood Reporter published stories on Tuesday about the issues facing Disney Plus, highlighting shows that have already been scrapped or are in trouble.

A “Lizzie McGuire” revival is on hold amid creative differences and star Hillary Duff has publicly expressed that she wants the show to move to the Disney-controlled Hulu.

Other shows, like a “Love, Simon” spin-off, have already moved from Disney Plus to Hulu due to mature themes.

Disney Plus got off to a roaring start when it launched in November. Disney announced that it had gained 10 million sign-ups after its first day and by February, the streaming service had an impressive 28.6 million subscribers.

But questions and concerns about the service’s future have recently been raised.

On Tuesday, The Hollywood Reporter and Bloomberg both published stories about the issues facing Disney Plus, highlighting projects that have either been scrapped, halted, or moved to the Disney-controlled Hulu.

The conclusion one can gather after reading both stories is that Disney Plus is facing an identity crisis, as it tries to balance releasing enough content to compete with the likes of Netflix and staying true to its family-friendly brand.

For instance, a potential “Lizzie McGuire” series is currently on hold and star Hillary Duff has publicly expressed that she wants to move the series to Hulu so that it can portray “the realities of a 30 year old’s journey.”

Original content is key to any streaming service in gaining an edge against the competition and racking up subscribers. Right now, Disney Plus is lacking compared to Netflix. Disney has 54 shows in production, according to Ampere Analysis, while Netflix 287.

Bernstein analyst Todd Juenger wrote in a recent report that Disney Plus had probably already reached its peak net adds and “there will probably never be another year where Disney Plus adds as many subscribers as it did in the first year, or frankly in its first quarter.”

Former Disney CEO Bob Iger is seemingly aware of the state of the service. Iger abruptly stepped down from his role last month and will remain as executive chairman to focus on Disney’s “creative endeavours.” Much of that includes Disney Plus, according to THR.

Below are seven Disney Plus shows that have been scrapped, halted, or moved to Hulu:

Preproduction on the Obi-Wan Kenobi TV series is on hold while scripts get rewritten.

Lucasfilm Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi in ‘Star Wars: Episode III — Revenge of the Sith.’

Preproduction was halted in January on Disney Plus’ Obi-Wan Kenobi series as scripts are overhauled, Collider first reported (followed by Variety).

Ewan McGregor will reprise his role as the star character, which he played in the “Star Wars” prequel trilogy from 1999 to 2005.

Other “Star Wars”-related projects in the works for Disney Plus include “The Mandalorian” season two and a “Rogue One” spin-off starring Diego Luna.

The “Lizzie McGuire” revival has come to a halt.

Disney Hillary Duff as Lizzie McGuire.

Disney Plus’ “Lizzie McGuire” revival came to a halt in January when original series creator and revival showrunner Terri Minsky exited the series over creative differences.

Since then, star Hillary Duff has voiced in Instagram posts that she wants the series to move to Hulu because she didn’t want to limit “the realities of a 30 year old’s journey to live under the ceiling of a PG rating.”

The Hollywood Reporter said that it read the script for the revival and that it includes “sex with cheating as a central plot point.”

“Book of Enchantment” was scrapped.

Walt Disney Animation Studios / Walt Disney Pictures Ursula in ‘The Little Mermaid’

“Book of Enchantment,” based on the “Villains” book series about classic Disney villains like Ursula (“The Little Mermaid”) and Maleficent (“Sleeping Beauty”), was scrapped at Disney Plus last year.

Deadline reported that the decision to not move forward with the series, which was 13 weeks into a writers’ room at the time, was due to its “tone and direction.”

A “Tron” series never moved forward.

Disney ‘Tron: Legacy’ (2010)

The Hollywood Reporter reported on Tuesday that Disney scrapped a “Tron” TV series from “American Crime” creator John Ridley before it even announced any details.

A “Muppets” series will never see the light of day.

Disney ‘The Muppets’ (2011)

A planned “Muppets” reboot titled “Muppets Live Another Day,” from “Frozen” star Josh Gad and “Once Upon a Time” creators Adam Horowitz and Eddy Kitsis, fell apart over creative differences between the writers and executives with Muppets Studio, which is owned by Disney and is a subsidiary of Disney parks, experiences, and products.

Deadline first reported the news in September and Gad confirmed in an Instagram post, saying “Some times creative differences are just that.”

“Love, Victor” moved from Disney Plus to Hulu.

Fox ‘Love, Simon’ (2018)

The 2018 Fox (now 20th Century Studios) film “Love, Simon” is getting the TV spin-off treatment with Hulu’s “Love, Victor.”

The series was originally set up at Disney Plus, but executives were worried about its mature themes and subject matter, such as teen fighting, alcohol use, and marriage problems, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“High Fidelity” also moved to Hulu.

Hulu Zoë Kravitz in ‘High Fidelity’

Deadline reported in April 2019 that the Disney Plus series “High Fidelity,” based on the 2000 movie, would move to Hulu (it recently premiered on the streaming service).

The series stars Kravitz, who is also an executive producer, and moved in a direction that became too mature for Disney Plus, according to Deadline.

