More than 30 original shows are coming to Disney Plus over the next few years. Here they all are.

“Marvel Studios: Legends”

Marvel Studios Vision’s story continues in ‘WandaVision.’

Release date: January 8, 2021

The series will serve as a refresher course on heroes and villains who are going to appear on upcoming Marvel shows. The first two episodes on Disney Plus will focus on key moments in the MCU, featuring Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany).

“WandaVision”

Marvel Studios We’re almost certain this show is going to make us have a range of emotions.

Release date: January 15, 2021

The MCU’s first live-action show on Disney Plus will show Wanda and Vision as a married couple in the suburbs. If that seems peculiar, it is. Vision, an android, was famously “killed” in “Avengers: Infinity War” so we’re waiting to see how he’s written back into the world.

The answer may be a heartbreaking one that takes us deeper into the inner workings and mind of one of the MCU’s most powerful heroes, the Scarlet Witch.

“Pixar Popcorn”

Disney Pixar Chief creative officer Pete Docter teased eight Pixar shorts.

Release date: January 2021

The collection of mini shorts will feature some favourite Pixar characters from Buzz and Miguel to “Coco” in all new stories.

“Falcon and the Winter Solider”

Marvel Studios Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes are teaming up in ‘FatWS.’

Release date: March 19, 2021

Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan will return to play Sam Wilson/Falcon (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes/The Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), respectively, on this live-action series. According to Feige, the two characters will be forced to team up.

At San Diego Comic-Con in 2019, Marvel Studios’ president Kevin Feige announced Daniel Brühl will return in the series as MCU villain, Baron Zemo. He appeared in “Captain America: Civil War.”

During Disney’s 2020 investor’s day, Feige described the series as “a cinematic experience” played out over six episodes.

You can watch the first look at the show here.

“Loki”

Marvel Studios/Disney+ The Loki we see probably hasn’t gone through the character growth we were able to see throughout the MCU’s ‘Thor’ movies.

Release date: May 2021

After losing Loki at the start of “Avengers: Infinity War,” the God of Mischief (Tom Hiddleston) will be back on his own show, which Feige described as a “crime thriller.”

“Loki” will show us what happened to the character during the events of “Avengers: Endgame” after a version of him disappeared into the unknown with the space stone when Captain America and Tony Stark went back in time to retrieve it.

Since that Loki hasn’t gone through the character growth we were able to see throughout the MCU’s “Thor” movies, we expect to see a more mischievous side to the trickster.

A previous teaser showed Loki wearing a jumpsuit, hinting at the introduction of the TVA – Time Variance Authority. The group monitors and oversees the multiverse and multiple timelines.

Owen Wilson, Richard E. Grant also join the cast.

Watch the first look at the show here.

“Marvel’s What If…?”

Marvel Studios/Disney+ What would Peggy Carter be like if she were given Captain America’s shield? We’ll soon find out.

Release date: summer 2021

Based on the comic books of the same name, each episode of the animated series, directed by Bryan Andrews, will look at a pivotal moment from the MCU and imagine how it may have played out in an alternate “what if” scenario.

“Our first episode will ask the questions, ‘What if Peggy Carter was the one who became a super soldier?’ and ‘What if Steve Rogers had stayed a scrawny young kid, but joined the fight with an armoured suit built by Howard Stark?” Feige said.

New and returning cast will lend their voices to their animated counterparts, including Jeffrey Wright (“Westworld”) who will voice The Watcher, a celestial being who observes and watches over the multiverse.

Michael B. Jordan, Josh Brolin, Mark Ruffalo, Chadwick Boseman, Paul Rudd, Jeff Goldblum, Michael Rooker, and Tom Hiddleston were among the 25 actors shown on screen to reprise their roles on the animated series.

Watch the teaser for the animated Marvel series here.

“Dug Days”

Disney/ Pixar Dug is the talking dog featured in Disney and Pixar’s ‘Up.’

Release date: Fall 2021

The collection of shorts, written and directed by Bob Peterson and produced by Kim Collins, will follow the adventures of Dug the dog from “Up” in his backyard.

“Ms. Marvel”

Marvel Studios/Disney+ Iman Vellani plays the 16-year-old Pakistani-American teen from New Jersey, Ms. Marvel.

Release date: Late 2021

“Ms. Marvel is a Pakistani-American teen superhero,” Feige said of Marvel’s next young hero. “Earlier this year, during shutdown, we held online auditions all around the world to find our Kamala Khan and we found her in Iman Vallani.”

Here’s how Marvel Studios describes Khan in its official show description:

“A great student, an avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, she has a special affinity for Super Heroes, particularly Captain Marvel. But Kamala struggles to fit in at home and at school- that is, until she gets super powers like the heroes she’s always looked up to. Life is easier with super powers, right?”

Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah (“Bad Boys for Life”), Meera Menon, and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy will direct episodes. Feige said Vallani will also appear as Ms. Marvel in “Captain Marvel 2,” co-starring alongside Brie Larson.

You can watch a sizzle reel for the show here.

“Hawkeye”

Disney Kevin Feige showed off the first image of the MCU’s next Hawkeye, Kate Bishop, at Disney’s 2020 investor’s day.

Release date: Late 2021

Jeremy Renner returns as Hawkeye to team up with archer Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld). Vera Farmiga, Fra Fee, and Tony Dalton will also star.

“Baymax”

Disney Baymax in Disney’s movie, ‘Big Hero Six.’

Release date: early 2022

Fans will return to “Big Hero 6’s” city of San Fransokyo in an animated series following the gentle healthcare bot, Baymax.

“Zootopia+”

Disney Here are some of the characters who will be featured on Disney’s ‘Zootopia’ series.

Release date: Spring 2022

“Willow”

MGM Warwick Davis is seen in the 1988 film.

Release date: 2022

The series, which will act as a sequel to Ron Howard’s 1988 movie, will see Warwick Davis reprise his role as the sorcerer Willow Ufgood. Jon Chu (“Crazy Rich Asians”) will direct the pilot.

“Iwájú”

Disney Artwork shown for ‘Iwájú’ during Disney’s investor’s day.

Release date: 2022

The long-form series is a collaboration between Walt Disney Animation Studios and Pan-African comic book entertainment company Kugali and will explore “themes of class, innocence, and challenging the status quo” in Nigeria.

“Andor”

Lucasfilm We’ll learn more of Cassian Andor’s story from ‘Rogue One.’

Release date: 2022

The “Rogue One” prequel spy thriller, created by “Rogue One” writer Tony Gilroy, will follow Cassian Andor (Diego Luna).

Stellan Skarsgård, Adria Arjona, Fiona Shaw, Denise Gough, and Kyle Soller also join the cast. Genevieve O’Reilly will reprise her role as Mon Mothma.

You can watch a sizzle reel for the series here.

“Cars”

Disney/Pixar Lightning McQueen is back on Disney Plus.

Release date: Fall 2022

The series will follow Lightning McQueen and Mater as they head on a cross-country trip. The show, written by Steve Purcell, will introduce new characters and old.

“Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special”

Disney The ‘GotG’ special will be filmed while the third movie in the franchise is filmed.

Release date: 2022 holiday season

“Guardians of the Galaxy” director and writer James Gunn is working on the project. And it’s kind of fitting for “GotG” to get a holiday special of its own since the first one is more or less a parody of “Star Wars.”

Gunn shared on Twitter that he has been bugging Feige “endlessly” about this special over the years.

“We’re going to shoot it during production of ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,'” Feige said. “This special will drop the holiday prior to the next ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ film, which hits theatres in 2023.”

“Tiana”

Disney Princess Tiana is finally getting some more recognition.

Release date: 2023

“Moana, The Series”

Walt Disney Animation Auli’i Cravalho voiced Moana in the Disney film.

Release date: 2023

The musical series will follow Moana as she travels beyond the reef.

Disney is working with storytellers from the Pacific Islands to “help tell the stories of wayfinding and other traditions.”

“Win or Lose”

Disney/Pixar The series is Pixar’s first long-form animated TV show.

Release date: 2023

The animated comedy will follow a middle school softball team in the week leading up to a championship game. Each 20-minute episode will follow the point of view of a different character and, according to the show’s description, “the drama of bad calls made on and off the field.”

“She-Hulk”

Chelsea Guglielmino/Getty Images, Marvel Comics ‘Orphan Black’s’ Tatiana Maslany will play She-Hulk.

Release date: TBD

Mark Ruffalo won’t be the only Hulk in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Feige said Jennifer Walters, who is known as She-Hulk, will be getting her own comedy series.

Feige confirmed Tatiana Maslany will play the lawyer. Ruffalo and Tim Roth’s the Abomination – from the 2008 “Hulk” film – will also appear on the Disney Plus series.

“It’s a series about a woman trying to navigate the world and be taken seriously as a working professional despite the fact that she’s well over six-foot-seven and green,” Feige said. “It’s a very funny series.”

“Since Jennifer Walters is a lawyer who specialises specifically in superhero-oriented legal cases, you never know what Marvel characters are going to pop up from episode to episode,” Feige teased.

“Moon Knight”

Marvel Studios Here’s the logo for the upcoming Marvel series.

Release date: TBD

The series will follow a vigilante with dissociative identity disorder and will explore the multiple identities who live inside him.

In the comics, Marc Spector is a mercenary who gets resurrected by an Egyptian moon god after being left for dead.

Oscar Isaac will reportedly star in the series.

“Secret Invasion”

Disney Samuel L. Jackson returns to the MCU in his own Disney Plus show.

Release date: TBD

Samuel L. Jackson and Ben Mendelsohn will be back as Nick Fury and Talos in the Disney Plus series.

Teased at the end of “Captain Marvel,” the comic of the same name follows shapeshifting Skrulls who have infiltrated Earth for years. This could be a chance to see some dead characters come back to life if Skrulls are pretending to be them.

“Next to ‘Civil War,’ ‘Secret Invasion’ is arguably the biggest crossover comic event of the last 20 years,” Feige said.

“Ironheart”

Disney Kevin Feige unveiled Dominque Thorne as Ironheart at 2020’s investor’s day.

Release date: TBD

Dominque Thorne will play Riri Williams, a young, genius inventor, who builds her own suit of armour that rivals Iron Man’s.

“Armour Wars”

Disney Don Cheadle will play War Machine on his own MCU series.

Release date: TBD

Based on the Marvel comic, the series will make Rhodes deal with the fallout of Tony Stark’s tech falling into the wrong hands.

Don Cheadle reprises his role as James Rhodes/War Machine in the MCU.

“I Am Groot”

Marvel Watch out Grogu, Baby Groot is getting his own show.

Release date: TBD

Baby Groot from “GotG Vol. 2” is getting his own series of original shorts.

“Ahsoka”

Lucasfilm/Disney+ Ahsoka Tano was first introduced on ‘The Mandalorian.’

Release date: TBD

The men behind “The Mandalorian” – Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau – will produce the Ahsoka Tano spinoff centered around the popular character, played by Rosario Dawson.

In her appearance on “The Mandalorian,” Ahsoka was searching for Grand Admiral Thrawn. We expect her to continue that search.

“Rangers of the New Republic”

Disney Here’s the ‘Rangers of the New Republic’ logo.

Release date: TBD

“Rangers of the Republic” was described as a series that “will intersect with future stories and culminate into a climactic story event.”

Favreau and Filoni will serve as executive producers on this show that’s set within the timeline of “The Mandalorian” as well. Lucasfilm didn’t confirm any of the cast for the show though it’s believed Gina Carano was supposed to star in the series.

“Obi-Wan Kenobi”

Disney Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen are heading back to a galaxy far, far away with Deborah Chow (‘The Mandalorian’) directing the series.

Release date: TBD, but [roduction starts March 2021.

“Obi-Wan Kenobi” will begin 10 years after the events of “Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith,” in which Anakin Skywalker transformed into Sith Lord Darth Vader after he was left for dead by his former Jedi Master Obi-Wan.

The series was initially announced in August 2019 at Disney’s D23 Expo event with Ewan McGregor reprising the role of Kenobi. At the time, McGregor said he kept the secret for four years.

Kennedy announced Hayden Christensen’s return as a young Vader and teased another showdown between the former master and apprentice, saying, “This will be the rematch of the century.”

“Star Wars: The Bad Batch”

Disney Lucasfilm released a first look at ‘The Bad Batch.’

Release date: TBD

Dubbed, “the Bad Batch” – a group of clones who differ from the regular clones in the clone army – each member has a unique skill to make them an intimidating foe.

According to the official description from Lucasfilm, the group will “take on daring mercenary missions as they struggle to stay afloat and find new purpose” after the Clone Wars.

You can watch a sizzle reel for the animated series here.

“Star Wars: Visions”

Disney Kathleen Kennedy debuted the logo for the ‘Star Wars: Visions’ anthology.

Release date: TBD

Anime creators will bring 10 short films to life for this anthology collection.

“Lando”

Disney It’s unclear if Donald Glover will reprise his role as the iconic ‘Star Wars’ scoundrel.

Release date: TBD

Creator of “Dear White People,” Justin Simien, is developing the Lando Calrissian spinoff.

Lucasfilm did not announce whether or not Donald Glover will be involved in the project. The actor played a younger version of Calrissian in “Solo: A Star Wars Story.”

“The Acolyte”

Disney Kathleen Kennedy unveiled the logo for ‘The Acolyte.’

Release date: TBD

Leslye Headland will head up the mystery thriller, which “will take viewers into a galaxy of shadowy secrets and emerging dark-side powers in the final days of the High Republic era.”

“Genius: Martin Luther King, Jr.”

Getty National Geographic’s series will take a deep dive into the life of Martin Luther King Jr.

Release date: TBD

The fourth season of National Geographic’s series will kick off by exploring the life of Nobel Peace Prize winner Martin Luther King Jr. and how the Baptist minister became an influential leader.

“Secrets of the Whales”

Black Tomato Humpback whales are one of the species that will be explored in the four-part series.

Release date: TBD

National Geographic Explorer and photographer Brian Skerry tells a four-part event series about whales he’s been filming more than three years in 24 locations. The series will cover cultures of five whale species: orcas, belugas, narwhals, sperm whales, and humpback whales.

“A Real Bug’s Life”

Disney / Pixar Disney’s going to give us the real version of ‘A Bug’s Life.’

Release date: TBD

Disney claims the natural history series will be one of the most ambitious and innovative shows ever made. Each of the 10 episodes will make viewers feel like they’re experiencing life from a bug’s point of view.

“America the Beautiful”

Jeff Roberson/AP Photo The series will explore different landscapes in the US.

Release date: TBD

The series will take viewers through some of America’s biggest spectacles, including the Frozen North, the Wild West, the heartland of America, and the South.

“Limitless With Chris Hemsworth”

Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disne Hemsworth at the ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ premiere.

Release date: TBD

The “Thor” star goes on a mission to learn how to “stay young, healthy, strong, and resilient” in this National Geographic Series by undergoing trails and challenges to test the limits of the human body.

“Welcome to Earth”

Oscar Gonzalez/NurPhoto via Getty Images Will Smith will take viewers on a trip around the world.

Release date: TBD

Will Smith goes on a global journey each episode with National Geographic Explorers to “get up close and personal with the weirdest, most unusual, dangerous, and thrilling spectacles of the planet.”

It sounds like Disney wants this to be their version of “Planet Earth.”

