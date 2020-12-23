Disney Plus has over 20 original movies coming in the next few years. Here they all are.

“Flora & Ulysses”

Disney Plus Here’s how Flora will look in the Disney Plus original film. Disney released a poster featuring Flora on December 10.

Release date: February 19, 2021

The comedy-adventure is an adaptation of the Newbery Award-winning book, which follows comic-book fan Flora who rescues a squirrel with superhero powers.

It will be directed by Lena Khan (“The Tiger Hunter”) and stars Matilda Lawler. Alyson Hannigan (“How I Met Your Mother”) will play Flora’s mother while Ben Schwartz (“Parks and Recreation”) voices Flora’s estranged father.

“Diary of a Wimpy Kid”

Amulet Books/Puffin, 20th Century Fox There are currently 15 books in the ‘Diary of a Wimpy Kid’ saga. Zachary Gordon played the protagonist in Fox’s film franchise.

Release date: 2021

The popular book series will get an animated film on the streaming service. 20th Century Fox (now 20th Century Studios under Disney) had previously released a live-action film based on the Jeff Kinney series.

“Night at the Museum” is getting rebooted.

YouTubes screenshot Ben Stiller starred in the original Fox franchise.

Release date: 2021

The live-action film series is getting turned into an animated feature film. Shawn Levy, director of the original franchise, will serve as a producer on the remake.

“The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild”

20th Century Fox Buck was introduced as a protagonist in the third ‘Ice Age’ movie, ‘Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs.’

Release date: early 2022

The “Ice Age” spinoff will follow the possom brothers, Crash and Eddie, along with the weasel, Buck. Simon Pegg will reprise the voice of Buck in the animated film.

“Chip N’ Dale: Rescue Rangers”

Disney, Araya Diaz/Getty Images John Mulaney will voice Chip while Andy Samberg will voice his brother, Dale.

Release date: spring 2022

Chip n’ Dale are getting a hybrid live-action and animated film based on the three-season animated series “Rescue Rangers.”

Directed by Akiva Schaffer, who’s a part of the comedy trio The Lonely Island, John Mulaney and Andy Samberg will star as the rascally chipmunks with Seth Rogan making a cameo.

“Cheaper by the Dozen” remake

Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP Gabrielle Union arrives at the LA Premiere of ‘L.A.’s Finest’ at the Sunset Tower Hotel on Friday, May 10, 2019, in Los Angeles.

Release date: 2022

The comedy remake, produced by Kenya Barris (“Black-ish”), will focus on a multiracial, blended family of 12 with Gabrielle Union set to star.

“Three Men and a Baby” remake

Touchstone Pictures Tom Selleck, Steve Guttenberg, and Ted Danson starred in the original 1987 movie.

Release date: 2022

The remake will be a modern take on the 1987 film, starring Zac Efron.

“Greek Freak”

Getty/Harry How Giannis Antetokounmpo plays for the Milwaukee Bucks.

Release date: TBD, but the project starts production in 2021.

The film will follow NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and his family’s journey from living as undocumented immigrants in Greece to Antetokounmpo’s rise to stardom when he was selected by the Bucks in the 2013 NBA draft.

In 2020, the 26 year old was named the NBA defensive player of the year. He recently signed a 5-year $US228 million extension with the team.

“Hocus Pocus 2”

Buena Vista Pictures The original ‘Hocus Pocus’ was released in 1993.

Release date: TBD

Adam Shankman will direct the sequel to the 1993 classic, starring Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy.

“A Droid Story”

Lucasfilm C-3PO and R2-D2 in the ‘Star Wars’ universe.

Release date: TBD

Lucasfilm Animation and Industrial Light & Magic (ILM) are teaming up for the Disney Plus film, which will introduce us to a new hero who is joined by R2 and C-3PO.

“Home Alone”

20th Century Fox ‘Home Alone’ is another property Disney acquired from Fox.

Release date: TBD

Variety reported that Disney is working on a reboot with Archie Yates, Ellie Kemper, and Rob Delaney starring. Dan Mazer has been tapped to direct.

Original director Christopher Columbus told Insider he believes it’s “a waste of time.“

“I’m a firm believer that you don’t remake films that have had the longevity of ‘Home Alone,'” Columbus said. “You’re not going to create lightning in a bottle again. It’s just not going to happen. So why do it? It’s like doing a paint-by-numbers version of a Disney animated film – a live-action version of that. What’s the point? It’s been done. Do your own thing.”

“Sister Act 3”

Disney Whoopi Goldberg will return for a third entry in the franchise.

Release date: TBD

Whoopi Goldberg will star and produce in the third film, which is currently in development. Tyler Perry will also produce.

“Disenchanted”

Disney Amy Adams will be back as Giselle.

Release date: TBD

Amy Adams will reprise her role as Giselle in the sequel to 2007’s “Enchanted.”

In the first film, Giselle fell out of her animated fairy tale into New York City.

“Pinocchio”

Disney Disney showed off concept art for ‘Pinocchio’ on its investor day.

Release date: TBD

After “Paddington” director Paul King left the project over the 2018 holidays, Robert Zemeckis (“Back to the Future,” “Forrest Gump”) will direct the movie.

He’ll reteam with Tom Hanks, who will star as the puppet’s creator and father, Geppetto.

“Peter Pan & Wendy”

Walt Disney Pictures Wendy and Peter are seen when they first meet in ‘Peter Pan.’

David Lowry, who directed “Pete’s Dragon,” will re-imagine “Peter Pan.”

Lowry told Collider in 2016 that he’s a big fan of the film and intends to bring his own spin to the material.

“It made a huge impact on how I grew up. I love the cartoon. I love the 2003 version. I didn’t know how I would do it better,” said Lowry. “Then, I started thinking, ‘Well, how would I do it, not better, but differently?'”

Jude Law will play Peter’s nemesis, Captain Hook. “Grown-ish” star Yara Shahidi will play Tinker Bell.

“The Keanon Lowe Project”

Associated Press Keanon Lowe is now a coach at Parkrose High School.

Release date: TBD

The film will follow Keanon Lowe, a former football star at the University of Oregon, who, in 2019, disarmed a student at Parkrose High School in Portland, Oregon.

Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia, and Hiram Garcia are producing.

“The Chris Paul project”

Stephen Dunn/GettyImages Chris Paul previously played with the Los Angeles Clippers. He was selected in the NBA draft in 2005 by the New Orleans Hornets.

Release date: TBD

The biographical film will be about the Phoenix Suns’ player. According to Disney, it will follow the NBA player’s “deeply moving story of family, legacy, and destiny.”

“Cousteau”

Marka/Universal Images Group via Getty Images Jacques Yves Cousteau is seen in this undated photo.

Release date: TBD

The National Geographic documentary will look at the life of ocean explorer Jacques Cousteau using unseen archival material from the Cousteau Society’s archives.

Academy Award winner Evan Hayes (“Free Solo”) is a producer on the film.

“Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day”

Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures Steve Carrell and Jennifer Garner starred in Disney’s 2014 movie.

Release date: TBD

Deadline reported in December that Disney is the early stages of rebooting its 2014 adaptation for the streaming service.

The film is based on the Judith Viorst’s children’s books. According to Deadline, the update will focus on a multi-generational Latinx family.

“Lilo & Stitch”

Disney Disney’s animated ‘Lilo & Stitch’ was released in 2002.

Release date: TBD

According to The Hollywood Reporter, a live-action/CGI movie is in the works from the same producers working on “Aladdin.” Jon M. Chu (“Crazy Rich Asians”) is in talks to direct.

The DisInsider, a blog about all things Disney, claimed the film will head to Disney’s streaming service.

“Sword and the Stone”

Disney

Release date: TBD

The remake will be written by “Game of Thrones” writer and producer Bryan Cogman. Juan Carlos Fresnadillo was named as the director in January 2018.

“Robin Hood”

Disney The 1973 animated film is getting remade for a new generation.

Release date: TBD

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the remake of Disney’s 1973 animated classic will be directed by Carlos Lopez Estrada.

“Inspector Gadget”

Getty Images Matthew Broderick previously played Inspector Gadget in Walt Disney Pictures’ 1999 live-action film.

Release date: TBD

“Aladdin” producers Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich are developing a new live-action adaptation of the animated series, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The animated series followed the adventures of the quirky cyborg police detective and his niece, Penny, as they tried to thwart the evil Dr. Claw.

Matthew Broderick previously played the role in Disney’s 1999 live-action film.

