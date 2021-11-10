5 ways to troubleshoot Disney Plus if it’s not working

You can check for several potential issues when your Disney Plus app is malfunctioning. Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

If your Disney Plus app is not working properly, there are a number of straightforward ways to try to resolve the problem.

The easiest thing to check is to see if restarting the app fixes the problem; you can also check your internet connection and clear the app’s cache.

You might also see a specific error code; error code 83, for example, could suggest a compatibility problem with your streaming device or software.

Disney Plus is one of the leading streaming services, with a gargantuan video library that includes most of Disney’s films and TV shows. That includes tentpole franchises like Star Wars and Marvel. Disney leveraged this advantage with a series of exclusive, well-received streaming shows like “The Mandalorian,” “Loki,” and “WandaVision” that extend the Marvel and Star Wars cinematic universes.

All that’s great, right up until the moment you can’t connect to Disney Plus when you want to watch the latest episode of “Hawkeye” or Peter Jackson’s much-hyped “The Beatles: Get Back.” If you can’t get the Disney Plus app to work properly on your mobile device or TV, there are a number of potential issues. Here are the troubleshooting steps you should try to get back up and running.

What to do if Disney Plus is not working

Close Disney Plus and restart it

Frequently, you can fix a misbehaving computer or software by restarting it – a common tech support troubleshooting step is to turn your phone, tablet or PC off and then back on again. In that spirit, you can resolve a lot of glitchy behavior with the Disney Plus app by closing the app and restarting it.

If you need a reminder, here are instructions to close an app on Android and close an app on iOS. After you close the app, launch it again and see if that solved the problem. If the problem is on a streaming player or smart TV, you can close and restart the app there as well, though the instructions to close the app will vary depending on your device.

The first thing to try is to close and restart the Disney Plus app. Dave Johnson

Check your WiFi connection

This might seem obvious, but if you are having trouble with the Disney Plus app, be sure you have a working internet connection. There are a lot of ways to test this – for starters, check for WiFi and cellular signal strength icons at the top of your phone or tablet. You can also try watching a video on another site, such as YouTube.

You will have trouble watching Disney Plus if you don’t have a strong WiFi or cellular signal. Dave Johnson

If there’s a problem with your connection, reboot your WiFi router and cable modem by turning both off for at least two minutes, then turning them back on and waiting about 10 minutes for your connection to reestablish.

Check to see if Disney Plus is offline

While Disney Plus should be operational almost all the time, if you’re still having connectivity issues, it’s worth checking to see if the service is offline. DownDetector tracks the status of websites and services, so you can go to the Disney Plus network status page at DownDetector to see what it reports.

Check the site’s status at DownDetector. Dave Johnson

Clear the app’s cache

If you tried everything else in this article and the Disney Plus app on iOS or Android is still not working, you might have a corrupted application cache.

If you’re using Android, it’s easy to clear the cache with a few taps. The process may vary depending on which version of Android you use, but this is the general procedure:

1. Start the Settings app.

2. Tap Apps & Notifications.

3. Tap See all apps and then tap Disney Plus.

4. Tap Storage & cache.

5. Tap Clear cache.

Unfortunately, iOS doesn’t give you a fast way to clear the app’s cache, so if you’re using an iPhone or iPad, you need to uninstall the app and reinstall Disney Plus from the App Store.

Resolve common Disney Plus error codes

It’s also possible that Disney Plus might help you a little bit; instead of staying mum about the nature of the problem, the app might display an error message to help you troubleshoot the issue. Many of these errors are cryptic, but they’re often better than nothing. Here’s a brief guide to resolving Disney Plus’s most common error codes.

Error code 24 or 43: This error usually means you have a very unstable internet connection. The fix is generally to improve your signal, such as resetting your WiFi router and modem, switching to a wired Ethernet connection instead of WiFi, or moving to a different part of the house to get better WiFi reception.

This error usually means you have a very unstable internet connection. The fix is generally to improve your signal, such as resetting your WiFi router and modem, switching to a wired Ethernet connection instead of WiFi, or moving to a different part of the house to get better WiFi reception. Error code 73: This error often indicates that you’re trying to access content from another country or region, which Disney does not allow. If you’re not intentionally trying to access content from another region, reboot your router and modem. A VPN could also be the culprit; if you’re using one, shut it down.

This error often indicates that you’re trying to access content from another country or region, which Disney does not allow. If you’re not intentionally trying to access content from another region, reboot your router and modem. A VPN could also be the culprit; if you’re using one, shut it down. Error code 83: This may indicate that the service believes there’s a compatibility issue with your device. Make sure the device is compatible with Disney Plus, and if it is, restart it. Check for driver and system updates, and if all else fails, reinstall the app. If possible, try using Disney Plus on another device.

