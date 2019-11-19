Disney's new streaming service bafflingly leaves out 2 key features that everyone uses on Netflix

Lucasfilm ‘The Mandalorian’ is one of the best shows on Disney Plus.

Disney Plus, the Mickey Mouse company’s answer to Netflix, finally went live last week.

One of the most disappointing aspects of the service is that you can’t see what movies or shows you’ve started, or finished. This makes it difficult to know which episode of a show you’re on, for example.

Disney told Business Insider it will launch a “Continue Watching” feature soon, but there’s no timetable just yet.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

After years of anticipation, Disney last week finally released its streaming service, Disney Plus.

Disney Plus features movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic. I personally love it: It has a strong foundation with lots of rewatchable older movies and shows, with the promise of new Disney Plus originals on the horizon, like the already-excellent series, “The Mandalorian.”

There’s just one glaring issue I’ve found so far: There’s no way to see which movies or shows you’ve started, or finished.

On Netflix, Disney Plus’ main competition, it’s easy to know this stuff. Netflix offers two carousels towards the top of your home screen, called “Continue Watching” and “Watch It Again,” so it’s easy to see what you’ve started and finished.

Dave Smith/Business Insider Netflix already has a ‘Continue Watching’ feature.

We reached out to Disney about this issue. The company told Business Insider it will continually refine its product, and a “Continue Watching” feature will launch shortly. Still, we have no idea when it’s coming, and if there will also be an ability to see what you’ve finished watching.

These are odd omissions for a major streaming service not to have at launch, but given that they’re simple software tweaks, it’s all fixable, thankfully. Hopefully we see these changes sooner rather than later.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.