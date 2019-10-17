Disney Plus' Marvel TV shows will reportedly cost up to $25 million an episode. Here's how that compares to TV's most expensive series.

Marvel Studios Elizabeth Olsen as Scarlet Witch in ‘Avengers: Infinity War.’

Disney Plus’ Marvel TV shows “Falcon and the Winter Soldier,” “WandaVision,” and “Hawkeye” will cost “as much as $US25 million per episode,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Variety previously reported that the shows would be six to eight episodes in length, so each series could cost between $US150 million and $US200 million.

Apple is also investing heavily in original content for its own upcoming streaming platform, Apple TV Plus. “The Morning Show” will cost $US300 million for two seasons (or $US15 million an episode for 20 episodes), Bloomberg first reported.

That’s on par with the final season of “Game of Thrones,” which cost $US15 million an episode.

Disney Plus’ Marvel TV shows will have a hefty price tag on par with the movies of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Disney is investing heavily in its upcoming streaming service and is projecting a 2020 original programming budget “short of $US1 billion,” according to THR. “The Mandalorian,” the first live-action “Star Wars” series and another high-cost show, is priced at $US15 million an episode, according to THR.

Apple Jennifer Aniston in ‘The Morning Show.’

The Marvel TV shows are on par with what Apple is spending on its original series, “The Morning Show,” for its own upcoming streaming platform, Apple TV Plus. Bloomberg first reported in August that the series would cost $US300 million for two seasons (or $US15 million an episode for 20 episodes). Stars Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston were paid $US2 million an episode, THR reported on Tuesday.

THR also reported that Apple’s “See,” about a future where humans have gone blind, will cost $US240 million for two seasons.

“The Morning Show” is even on par with HBO’s high-budget fantasy series “Game of Thrones,” which wrapped up its eight-season run earlier this year. The final season cost $US15 million an episode ($US90 million for six episodes), according to Variety.

Netflix’s high-budget shows like “The Crown” and “Stranger Things” cost $US10 million and $US8 million per episode, respectively, according to Variety.

The first of the Disney Plus Marvel shows, “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier,” is set to debut next year. Disney Plus launches November 12 and Apple TV Plus launches November 1.

