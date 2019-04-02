14 more Marvel shows coming to Disney+, from ‘Hawkeye’ to ‘I Am Groot’

- Many characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe are getting their own shows on Disney+.
- The first three shows followed the adventures of Wanda, Vision, Falcon, and Loki.
- “Hawkeye,” starring Jeremy Renner, is the next series to premiere, out Wednesday.
- Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.
Taking place after the events of “Avengers: Endgame” post-blip, the series will show more Clint Barton/Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) as he tries to get home to his family before Christmas.
The problem? His Ronin suit from the past shows up, and, with it, the many enemies he made wearing it. As a result, Clint’s forced to team up with skilled archer Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld). In the comics, the character eventually takes on the mantle of Hawkeye.
Vera Farmiga also stars as Bishop’s mother, Eleanor. Fra Fee will play Kazi, and Alaqua Cox will play Maya Lopez. Episodes are directed by Rhys Thomas along with duo Bert and Bertie. Jonathan Igla serves as head writer.
Directed by Mohamed Diab, the series will follow a “complex vigilante” who suffers from a dissociative identity disorder.
According to the official description from Marvel Studios, “the multiple identities who live inside him find themselves thrust into a deadly war of the gods against the backdrop of modern and ancient Egypt.”
In the comics, Marc Spector is a mercenary who gets resurrected by an Egyptian moon god after being left for dead.
“Moon Knight,” starring Oscar Isaac, is directed by executive producer Mohamed Diab with Jeremy Slater serving as head writer.
Superhuman lawyer Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany), who is also known as She-Hulk, is getting her own series and she’ll be joined by a few familiar Marvel faces. Mark Ruffalo and Tim Roth’s the Abomination — from the 2008 “Hulk” film — will also appear on the Disney+ series.
“It’s a series about a woman trying to navigate the world and be taken seriously as a working professional despite the fact that she’s well over six-foot-seven and green,” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said. “It’s a very funny series.”
“Since Jennifer Walters is a lawyer who specializes specifically in superhero-oriented legal cases, you never know what Marvel characters are going to pop up from episode to episode,” Feige teased.
Kat Coiro and Anu Valia are directing the series. Executive producer Jessica Gao serves as head writer.
Kamala Khan is a 16-year-old Pakistani-American from New Jersey who becomes Ms. Marvel.
In 2020, Marvel Studios held online auditions for the part of the teen superhero, who will be played by Iman Vallani.”
Here’s how Marvel Studios describes Khan in its updated show description:
“An aspiring artist, an avid gamer, and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, she is a huge fan of the Avengers — and one in particular, Captain Marvel. But Kamala has always struggled to find her place in the world — that is until she gets superpowers like the heroes she’s always looked up to.”
Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah (“Bad Boys for Life”) along with Meera Menon and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy will direct episodes.
Feige said Vallani will also appear as Ms. Marvel in “Captain Marvel 2,” called “The Marvels,” co-starring alongside Brie Larson. It’s out in 2023.
“Guardians of the Galaxy” director and writer James Gunn is working on the project.
Gunn shared on Twitter that he has been bugging Feige “endlessly” about this special over the years. It’s kind of fitting since “GotG” is more or less a parody of “Star Wars,” which infamously had its own little holiday special.
“We’re going to shoot it during production of ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,'” Feige said. “This special will drop the holiday prior to the next ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ film, which hits theaters in 2023.”
The comic of the same name follows shapeshifting Skrulls who have infiltrated Earth for years.
“Next to ‘Civil War,’ ‘Secret Invasion’ is arguably the biggest crossover comic event of the last 20 years,” Feige said.
Along with Jackson, he’ll be joined by Ben Mendelsohn who will reprise his role as the Skrull Talos from “Captain Marvel.”
This could be a chance to see some dead characters come back to life if Skrulls are pretending to be them.
Dominique Thorne will play inventor Riri Williams, who builds the most advanced suit of armor anyone’s seen since Iron Man.
In 2020, Feige said both “Secret Invasion” and “Ironheart” will tie directly to MCU feature films.
Based on the Marvel comic, the series will make James Rhodes (aka War Machine) deal with the fallout of his old friend’s tech falling into the wrong hands.
Don Cheadle will reprise his MCU role as War Machine on the Disney+ show.
The show will star Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez (aka the superhero Echo) who we’ll learn more about in “Hawkeye.”
“WandaVision” executive producer Jac Schaefer returns as executive producer and head writer for this Marvel series.
Feige said the shorts will feature “several new and unusual characters.” The show, from executive producer Kirsten Lepore, will return to Baby Groot’s roots of growing up and getting into trouble.
“X-Men ’97” will explore new stories in the same timeline as the original animated series. Beau DeMayo is executive producer and head writer.
Perhaps the best episode of “What If…?”, which centered around an apocalyptic Marvel-verse, is getting its own animated series.
Directed by executive producer Bryan Andrews, the series will follow a new group of heroes battling a quickly spreading zombie virus.
Despite sharing the same name with Robert Kirkman’s (“TWD” creator) limited series, Kirkman has said he won’t be involved in the animated series.
“Spider-Man: Freshman Year” will take a look back at Peter Parker’s early days in the MCU and how he became Spidey. Executive producer Jeff Trammel will serve as head writer.
The first season ended with the reveal of Kang the Conqueror and the fracturing of the multiverse.
The animated series is inspired by the comic books of the same name. Each episode takes a look at an important moment from the Marvel Cinematic Universe and plays out an alternate “what if” scenario.
According to a press release, season two will continue to follow The Watcher (Jeffrey Wright) as he meets “new heroes and explore more strange new worlds in the MCU’s ever-expanding Multiverse.”
Michael B. Jordan, Josh Brolin, Mark Ruffalo, Chadwick Boseman, Paul Rudd, Jeff Goldblum, Michael Rooker, and Tom Hiddleston all reprised their MCU characters for season one.
The series is directed by executive producer Bryan Andrews. Executive producer AC Bradley serves as head writer.