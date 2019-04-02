14 more Marvel shows coming to Disney+, from ‘Hawkeye’ to ‘I Am Groot’

Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld star in “Hawkeye.”

The first two episodes premiere November 24

Taking place after the events of “Avengers: Endgame” post-blip, the series will show more Clint Barton/Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) as he tries to get home to his family before Christmas.

The problem? His Ronin suit from the past shows up, and, with it, the many enemies he made wearing it. As a result, Clint’s forced to team up with skilled archer Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld). In the comics, the character eventually takes on the mantle of Hawkeye.

Vera Farmiga also stars as Bishop’s mother, Eleanor. Fra Fee will play Kazi, and Alaqua Cox will play Maya Lopez. Episodes are directed by Rhys Thomas along with duo Bert and Bertie. Jonathan Igla serves as head writer.