14 more Marvel shows coming to Disney+, from ‘Hawkeye’ to ‘I Am Groot’

Kirsten Acuna
Marvel Studios shows
Agatha, Moon Knight, Groot, and Kate Bishop will appear in their own Disney+ shows. Marvel Studios
  • Many characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe are getting their own shows on Disney+.
  • The first three shows followed the adventures of Wanda, Vision, Falcon, and Loki.
  •  “Hawkeye,” starring Jeremy Renner, is the next series to premiere, out Wednesday.
Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld star in “Hawkeye.”
Kate Bishop and Hawkeye in Hawkeye
Hailee Steinfeld will play Kate Bishop in the ‘Hawkeye’ series alongside Jeremy Renner. Marvel Studios
Release date: The first two episodes premiere November 24

Taking place after the events of “Avengers: Endgame” post-blip, the series will show more Clint Barton/Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) as he tries to get home to his family before Christmas. 

The problem? His Ronin suit from the past shows up, and, with it, the many enemies he made wearing it. As a result, Clint’s forced to team up with skilled archer Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld). In the comics, the character eventually takes on the mantle of Hawkeye.

Vera Farmiga also stars as Bishop’s mother, Eleanor. Fra Fee will play Kazi, and Alaqua Cox will play Maya Lopez. Episodes are directed by Rhys Thomas along with duo Bert and Bertie. Jonathan Igla serves as head writer.

“Moon Knight” is described as an action-adventure, “Indiana Jones”-type story.
Oscar Isaac in 'Moon Knight.'
Oscar Isaac plays ‘Moon Knight.’ Marvel Studios/Disney+
Release date: TBD 2022

Directed by Mohamed Diab, the series will follow a “complex vigilante” who suffers from a dissociative identity disorder.

According to the official description from Marvel Studios, “the multiple identities who live inside him find themselves thrust into a deadly war of the gods against the backdrop of modern and ancient Egypt.”

In the comics, Marc Spector is a mercenary who gets resurrected by an Egyptian moon god after being left for dead.  

“Moon Knight,” starring Oscar Isaac, is directed by executive producer Mohamed Diab with Jeremy Slater serving as head writer.

“She-Hulk” will be a comedy series and will reunite a few previous Hulk faces.
Tatiana Maslany and Mark Ruffalo in Marvel's 'She-Hulk.'
Tatiana Maslany and Mark Ruffalo in Marvel’s ‘She-Hulk.’ Marvel Studios/Disney+
Release date: TBD 2022

Superhuman lawyer Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany), who is also known as She-Hulk, is getting her own series and she’ll be joined by a few familiar Marvel faces. Mark Ruffalo and Tim Roth’s the Abomination — from the 2008 “Hulk” film — will also appear on the Disney+ series.

“It’s a series about a woman trying to navigate the world and be taken seriously as a working professional despite the fact that she’s well over six-foot-seven and green,” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said. “It’s a very funny series.”

“Since Jennifer Walters is a lawyer who specializes specifically in superhero-oriented legal cases, you never know what Marvel characters are going to pop up from episode to episode,” Feige teased.

Kat Coiro and Anu Valia are directing the series. Executive producer Jessica Gao serves as head writer.

Popular comic character Ms. Marvel is getting a show next year on Disney+
Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan in 'Ms. Marvel.'
Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan in ‘Ms. Marvel.’ Marvel Studios/Disney+
Release date: summer 2022

Kamala Khan is a 16-year-old Pakistani-American from New Jersey who becomes Ms. Marvel.

In 2020, Marvel Studios held online auditions for the part of the teen superhero, who will be played by Iman Vallani.”

Here’s how Marvel Studios describes Khan in its updated show description:

“An aspiring artist, an avid gamer, and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, she is a huge fan of the Avengers — and one in particular, Captain Marvel. But Kamala has always struggled to find her place in the world — that is until she gets superpowers like the heroes she’s always looked up to.”

Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah (“Bad Boys for Life”) along with Meera Menon and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy will direct episodes.

Feige said Vallani will also appear as Ms. Marvel in “Captain Marvel 2,” called “The Marvels,” co-starring alongside Brie Larson. It’s out in 2023.

You can watch a sizzle reel for the show here.

Move aside “Star Wars.” Marvel is giving us a live-action “Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special.”
Gotg holiday special
Kevin Feige surprised everyone with an unexpected upcoming holiday treat from James Gunn. Disney
Release date: 2022 holiday season

“Guardians of the Galaxy” director and writer James Gunn is working on the project. 

Gunn shared on Twitter that he has been bugging Feige “endlessly” about this special over the years. It’s kind of fitting since “GotG” is more or less a parody of “Star Wars,” which infamously had its own little holiday special.

“We’re going to shoot it during production of ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,'” Feige said. “This special will drop the holiday prior to the next ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ film, which hits theaters in 2023.”

Samuel L. Jackson returns as Nick Fury once again in “Secret Invasion.”
Secret Invasion logo 2021
‘Secret Invasion’ received a new logo on Disney+ Day 2021. Marvel Studios
When it will be on Disney Plus: TBD

The comic of the same name follows shapeshifting Skrulls who have infiltrated Earth for years. 

“Next to ‘Civil War,’ ‘Secret Invasion’ is arguably the biggest crossover comic event of the last 20 years,” Feige said.

Along with Jackson, he’ll be joined by Ben Mendelsohn who will reprise his role as the Skrull Talos from “Captain Marvel.”

This could be a chance to see some dead characters come back to life if Skrulls are pretending to be them.

Get ready for the next generation of Iron Man with “Ironheart.”
Iron Heart logo 2021
Kevin Feige announced the upcoming series on December 10, 2020. Marvel Studios
Release date: TBD

Dominique Thorne will play inventor Riri Williams, who builds the most advanced suit of armor anyone’s seen since Iron Man.

In 2020, Feige said both “Secret Invasion” and “Ironheart” will tie directly to MCU feature films.

“Armor Wars” will be about Tony Stark’s worst fears coming true.
Armor wars disney plus
When it will be on Disney Plus: TBD

Based on the Marvel comic, the series will make James Rhodes (aka War Machine) deal with the fallout of his old friend’s tech falling into the wrong hands. 

Don Cheadle will reprise his MCU role as War Machine on the Disney+ show.

“Echo” will be a “Hawkeye” spin-off.
Echo marvel show logo
announced an ‘Echo’ series in November 2021. Marvel Studios
Release date: TBD

The show will star Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez (aka the superhero Echo) who we’ll learn more about in “Hawkeye.”

“WandaVision” character Agatha Harkness is getting her own spin-off series.
Wandavision wanda agatha
In November 2021, Marvel announced a new series for ‘WandaVision’ actress Kathryn Hahn. Disney Platform Distribution
Release date: TBD

“WandaVision” executive producer Jac Schaefer returns as executive producer and head writer for this Marvel series.

Baby Groot is getting a series of shorts that are aptly called “I Am Groot.”
I am Groot logo 2021
Get ready for more of Baby Groot. Marvel Studios
Release date: TBD

Feige said the shorts will feature “several new and unusual characters.” The show, from executive producer Kirsten Lepore, will return to Baby Groot’s roots of growing up and getting into trouble.

An animated “X-Men” show is coming to Disney+.
Wolverine X-Men '97 announcement
The image Disney+ and Marvel used to announce its ‘X-Men’ animated series. Marvel Studios
Release date: TBD

“X-Men ’97” will explore new stories in the same timeline as the original animated series. Beau DeMayo is executive producer and head writer.

Marvel’s “What If…?” animated series is getting a spin-off called “Marvel Zombies.”
Marvel Zombies logo
The ‘Marvel Zombies’ logo Marvel Studios
Release date: TBD

Perhaps the best episode of “What If…?”, which centered around an apocalyptic Marvel-verse, is getting its own animated series. 

Directed by executive producer Bryan Andrews, the series will follow a new group of heroes battling a quickly spreading zombie virus.

Despite sharing the same name with Robert Kirkman’s (“TWD” creator) limited series, Kirkman has said he won’t be involved in the animated series. 

We’re also getting a “Spider-Man” animated series based off of Tom Holland’s web-slinger.
Spider-Man: Freshman Year logo
The ‘Spider-Man: Freshman Year’ logo. Marvel Studios
Release date: TBD

“Spider-Man: Freshman Year” will take a look back at Peter Parker’s early days in the MCU and how he became Spidey. Executive producer Jeff Trammel will serve as head writer.

“Loki” will also receive a second season.
Alligator Loki
Please give us more of Alligator Loki. Disney Platform Distribution
Release date: TBD

The first season ended with the reveal of Kang the Conqueror and the fracturing of the multiverse.

A second season of Marvel’s animated series “What If…?” is in the works.
Peggy carter what if marvel
‘What If…’ is Marvel Studios’ first animated project. Marvel Studios/Disney+
Release date: TBD

The animated series is inspired by the comic books of the same name. Each episode takes a look at an important moment from the Marvel Cinematic Universe and plays out an alternate “what if” scenario.

According to a press release, season two will continue to follow The Watcher (Jeffrey Wright) as he meets “new heroes and explore more strange new worlds in the MCU’s ever-expanding Multiverse.”

Michael B. Jordan, Josh Brolin, Mark Ruffalo, Chadwick Boseman, Paul Rudd, Jeff Goldblum, Michael Rooker, and Tom Hiddleston all reprised their MCU characters for season one. 

The series is directed by executive producer Bryan Andrews. Executive producer AC Bradley serves as head writer.

 

 

 

About the Author
Kirsten Acuna