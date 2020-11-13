Disney Plus now has over 73 million subscribers

Disney Plus ‘The Mandalorian’

Disney Plus had 73.7 million subscribers as of October 3, Disney said in its Q4 earnings report on Thursday.

The streaming service has already surpassed Disney’s goal of gaining 60 million to 90 million subscribers by 2024.

Disney announced a major reorganization last month that prioritises streaming amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The streaming service had more than 60 million subscribers as of August. It’s already surpassed Disney’s own goal of 60 million to 90 million subscribers by 2024.

For comparison, Netflix has 195 million subscribers worldwide and 73 million subscribers in the US and Canada.

Disney announced a major reorganization in October that prioritises streaming as the coronavirus pandemic devastates its theatrical and parks businesses.

Kareem Daniel, a 14-year Disney veteran, will oversee a new media and entertainment distribution group. Rebecca Campbell, the chair of Disney’s international and direct-to-consumer division, will see her duties split: she will report to Disney CEO Bob Chapek on the international front and to Daniel regarding direct-to-consumer.

Disney premiered the second season of its flagship “Star Wars” original series, “The Mandalorian,” on October 30. According to analytics startup Antenna, the season two premiere drove 3.1 times the average weekend sign-ups to Disney Plus when compared to other weekends in October.

But 29% of those sign-ups were resubscribers, according to Antenna, suggesting it wasn’t uncommon for people to cancel after the first season ended. It means that original programming could be essential for keeping subscribers moving forward.

The Marvel series “WandaVision” will debut on January 15 on Disney Plus, Disney announced on Thursday. Another Marvel series, “Falcon and the Winter Soldier,” was set to debut earlier this year, but was delayed due to the coronavirus.

