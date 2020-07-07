Disney Plus got a huge boost in app downloads from the 'Hamilton' movie

Disney ‘Hamilton’ arrived on Disney Plus on July 3.

The “Hamilton” movie arrived on Disney Plus on July 3 and gave the streaming service a big boost.

Analytics companies Apptopia and Sensor Tower provided data that suggest that the filmed version of the Tony-winning musical was a major hit over the weekend.

Disney Plus mobile app downloads from Friday to Sunday were 74% higher in the US than the average of the four previous June weekends, according to Apptopia.

Sensor Tower said Disney Plus app installations were 79% higher globally compared to the previous weekend of June 26 to June 28.

Disney said in May that Disney Plus had gained 54.5 million subscribers since launching in November. Before the launch, Disney had projected it would get between 60 million and 90 million subscribers in five years.

Disney announced in May that “Hamilton” would debut on Disney Plus amid the coronavirus pandemic, which forced movie theatres across the US to close in mid-March. It was originally set to hit theatres in October, 2021.

Disney acquired worldwide rights to the “Hamilton” movie earlier this year for $US75 million, according to Deadline.

