How to get a free week of Disney's ad-free streaming service, Disney Plus, in Australia

The Disney-centric streaming service, Disney Plus, launched on November 19, 2019 in Australia.

The platform offers access to a large selection of movies and TV shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and 20th Century Fox. In addition to many classic titles and recent releases, Disney Plus also features a growing lineup of original series developed exclusively for the service.

For those ready to subscribe, the Disney Plus service costs $AUD8.99/month or $AUD89.99/year. But if you’re just a casual Disney fan or you’re not sure whether you’ll like the new service, you don’t have to commit to a full subscription quite yet. Instead, you can test out Disney Plus with a free seven-day trial.

How to get a free trial of Disney Plus

Disney Plus offers a free seven-day trial. This will give you the chance to browse and watch all of the movies and shows on the service. The free trial is only available to new subscribers.

You can sign up via web browser, mobile device, Apple TV, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, and Amazon Fire TV. When you sign up, you’re required to enter your payment information, which will be used to bill you at the end of the seven-day period.

If you don’t wish to continue the service beyond the free trial, you can simply cancel your subscription by visiting the account details page under your profile icon. As long as you cancel before the trial ends you won’t be billed.

What’s included in the Disney Plus free trial?

Everything a paying subscriber has access to. In addition to classic features such as the Disney and Pixar movies you grew up watching and new, recently released movies such as “Captain Marvel” and the live-action version of “Aladdin”, Disney Plus has all-new, exclusive original programming like “The Mandalorian”. We recommend using the trial as an opportunity to see whether these original movies and shows are worth the monthly cost.

