Disney+ in Hong Kong dropped an episode of ‘The Simpsons’ that featured a Tiananmen Square joke

Episode 12 of season 16 of ‘The Simpsons’ titled ‘Goo Goo Gai Pan.’ 20th Television

An episode of “The Simpsons” is reportedly not available in Hong Kong via Disney+.

The episode makes a joke about the suppression of information around the Tiananmen Square massacre.

A plaque at the square in the episode reads: “On this site, in 1989, nothing happened.”

Disney+ launched in Hong Kong last month and users who are enjoying “The Simpsons” on the streamer have noticed an episode is mysteriously missing from the show’s 16th season.

Titled “Goo Goo Gai Pan,” which originally aired in 2005, it features the family traveling to China where Homer visits the embalmed body of former president of the People’s Republic of China, Mao Zedong, and calls him “a little angel that killed 50 million people.”

The episode also features the family passing by Tiananmen Square and coming across a plaque that reads: “On this site, in 1989, nothing happened.” The site is known for the infamous massacre that occurred in 1989 when Chinese state troops opened fire on unarmed pro-democracy protestors. China’s campaign to whitewash the event from the national conscience is well-documented.

When AFP checked Disney+’s Hong Kong channel on Monday, episodes 11 and 13 of season 16 were available but not 12.

It is unclear if Disney omitted the episode itself. A request for comment by Insider was not returned.

Censorship has grown rapidly in Hong Kong since a sweeping national security law took place last year, which has led to a clampdown on news outlets, banning of songs, and the government expanding its film censorship.

Showing an unauthorized movie can lead to three years in prison and a $US130,000 ($AU182,233) fine, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Disney found itself in hot water last year leading up to the release of its live-action remake of “Mulan” as the movie’s credits thank government agencies in China’s Xinjiang region, where millions of Muslims have been detained, surveilled, and subjected to human rights abuses for years.