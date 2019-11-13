Disney Plus is crashing and having technical issues on launch day for some users

Marvel Studios Chris Evans as Steve Rogers/Captain America in ‘Avengers: Endgame.’

Disney Plus users were complaining of technical difficulties on Tuesday, the service’s launch day.

Some said they could not log in to the service, and the mobile app was down for some.

Disney’s streaming competitor, Disney Plus, launched on Tuesday, and some users are already complaining about technical difficulties.

Some subscribers said on Twitter that they weren’t able to log in or that the app was down.

“I cannot access my @disneyplus account on my first attempt this morning,” one person tweeted. “Tried to reset password given error code 86 and told I was blocked.”

“Anyone else get their account locked upon entering their passwords for the first time for @disneyplus?” another tweeted. “Great experience still on hold with customer service for 20+ minutes.. glad I prepaid for 3 years.”

Business Insider experienced technical issues as well.

In our test of the service on Tuesday morning, the first episode of “The Mandalorian” lagged at times, and the iPhone app crashed, with this warning appearing:

Disney Plus screenshot The Disney Plus app crashed on Tuesday morning.

And when we made a new account on desktop on Tuesday, after inputting billing information, the Disney Plus website crashed.

We still received an emailed receipt for the Disney Plus plan but couldn’t access the website:

Disney Plus screenshot Disney Plus crashed after making an account.

Below are more complaints from Twitter users:

"Unable to connect to @disneyplus". Solid start for my 3 year old at 7:30am. — Chris Hennessey (@chrishennessey) November 12, 2019

They need to fix the #DisneyPlus app for PlayStation — rah bell (@quentinjr_) November 12, 2019

The good news: @disneyplus is live today! The bad: Everybody and their Unca Scrooge is apparently trying to sign on right now, so trying to watch anything is an exercise in frustration. #NotMagical #disney — Mike Scott (@MoviegoerMike) November 12, 2019

So. My Disney Plus just. Crashed. I’m stuck on a blank screen. Hello? — Jess ‎✪ (@christmas0clock) November 12, 2019

“The consumer demand for Disney+ has exceeded our highest expectations,” Disney said in a statement on Tuesday. “While we are pleased by this incredible response, we are aware of the current user issues and are working to swiftly resolve them. We appreciate your patience.”

Disney Plus launched on Tuesday for $US7 a month or $US70 a year. Verizon is offering a free year to Verizon Wireless Unlimited customers, as well as new Fios Home Internet and new 5G Home Internet customers.

The service includes the first live-action “Star Wars” TV show, “The Mandalorian,” as well as plenty of content from the Disney library, including the complete “Star Wars” original and prequel trilogies, Pixar movies, Disney animated classics, and 16 Marvel Cinematic Universe movies.

