The 5 best movies and TV shows coming to Disney Plus in November

Disney Plus ‘Black Beauty.’

New this month to Disney Plus are a mix of classic titles and originals.

There’s the “Lego Star Wars Holiday Special,” and a new adaptation of “Black Beauty.”

You can also watch “Disney’s A Christmas Carol” starring Jim Carrey.

“Disney’s A Christmas Carol” (Available November 6)

Disney Jim Carrey in ‘A Christmas Carol.’

Director Robert Zemeckis uses 3D-animation to transform Jim Carrey into the despicable Ebeneezer Scrooge (also the ghosts of Christmas past, present, and yet to come).

“Inside Pixar” (Available November 13)

Pixar Pixar characters.

This original documentary series on the service gives you an inside look at how the stories from the successful Pixar Animation Studios are created, and the people behind them.

“Lego Star Wars Holiday Special” (November 17)

Disney ‘Lego Star Wars Holiday Special.’

A long time ago, exactly 1978, someone came up with the bright idea of doing a holiday special following the success of the first “Star Wars” movie. And one of the most infamous moments in pop culture was born.

Now Disney and Lego have teamed up to spoof it with characters from the most recent trilogy.

“Planes” (Available November 20)

Disney Disney’s ‘Planes’ is a spin-off of the Pixar franchise ‘Cars.’

Though this one didn’t take off like Pixar’s successful “Cars” franchise, this is still an entertaining animated feature for the whole family.

“Black Beauty” (Available November 27)

Disney Plus Mackenzie Foy in ‘Black Beauty.’

This marks the eighth movie adaptation of the novel based on Anna Sewell. In this version, Mackenzie Foy stars as a modern-day teen who befriends a wild horse. The horse also talks: Kate Winslet voices Black Beauty.

