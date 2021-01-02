The 5 best movies and TV shows coming to Disney Plus in January

Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures ‘Mary Poppins Returns.’

Disney Plus features fun titles and a new Marvel series in January.

Watch “Mary Poppins Returns,” “Ferdinand,” and “The Wolverine.”

Marvel series “WandaVision” premieres on January 15.

“The Wolverine” (Available January 1)

Fox Hugh Jackman in ‘The Wolverine.’

Marking the first X-Men title from director James Mangold, the film follows Logan (Hugh Jackman) in Japan where he quickly gets into a beef involving the mob and mutants.

“Ferdinand” (Available January 8)

Blue Sky Studios and 20th Century Fox John Cena voices the lead in ‘Ferdinand.’

This underrated animated comedy finds John Cena voicing the lead, Ferdinand, a bull who despite being huge is gentle and doesn’t want to be involved in bullfighting. It leads to him on a quest to get back home.

“Isle of Dogs” (January 15)

Fox Searchlight Wes Anderson’s ‘Isle of Dogs.’

Wes Anderson’s fantastic stop-motion animated movie follows a group of banished dogs who help a young boy who is in search of his lost dog.

“Mary Poppins Returns” (January 15)

Walt Disney Pictures Emily Blunt stars in ‘Mary Poppins Returns.’

Rob Marshall delivers a fun update of a Disney classic with the help of Emily Blunt and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

“WandaVision” (January 15)

Marvel Studios Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany in ‘WandaVision.’

This anticipated series, which marks the first live-action Disney Plus original Marvel TV show, finds Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) as their relationship is mashed together with a classic TV sitcom life.

However, things are not as they seem.

