The 5 best movies and TV shows coming to Disney Plus in January

“The Wolverine” (Available January 1)
Marking the first X-Men title from director James Mangold, the film follows Logan (Hugh Jackman) in Japan where he quickly gets into a beef involving the mob and mutants.
“Ferdinand” (Available January 8)
This underrated animated comedy finds John Cena voicing the lead, Ferdinand, a bull who despite being huge is gentle and doesn’t want to be involved in bullfighting. It leads to him on a quest to get back home.
“Isle of Dogs” (January 15)
Wes Anderson’s fantastic stop-motion animated movie follows a group of banished dogs who help a young boy who is in search of his lost dog.
“Mary Poppins Returns” (January 15)
Rob Marshall delivers a fun update of a Disney classic with the help of Emily Blunt and Lin-Manuel Miranda.
“WandaVision” (January 15)
This anticipated series, which marks the first live-action Disney Plus original Marvel TV show, finds Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) as their relationship is mashed together with a classic TV sitcom life.
However, things are not as they seem.
