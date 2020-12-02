The 10 best movies and TV shows coming to Disney Plus in December

Pixar ‘Soul.’

Check out Pixar’s “Soul” and the season finale of “The Mandalorian” this month on Disney Plus.

Also be sure to watch classic movies such as “Big” and “Anastasia.”

As we hit the final month of 2020, Disney Plus is giving us a nice mix of original content and classics that are great for yourself or for watching with the whole family during the holidays.

The big dates to mark on the calendar are December 18, which is when the season finale of “The Mandalorian” hits the service, and December 25 when the Pixar movie “Soul” will be available.

And then there are a bunch of titles worth watching throughout the month, including “Anastasia,” “Big,” and “Ralph Breaks the Internet.”

Here are the 10 best movies and TV shows to check out on Disney Plus in December.

“Anastasia” (Available December 4)

20th Century Fox Animation Don Bluth and Gary Goldman’s ‘Anastasia.’

From the Fox Animation vault, comes this classic.

Meg Ryan voices the lead character, who is the surviving member of the Russian Royal Family. She teams up with two con men to reunite with her grandmother.

“Big” (Available December 4)

Twentieth Century Fox (L-R) Robert Loggia and Tom Hanks in ‘Big.’

Director Penny Marshall delivers one of young Tom Hanks’ all-time best movies.

Here Hanks plays a boy named Josh, who wishes to become older. And he gets his wish, leading to a funny and heartfelt coming-of-age story as now big Josh must navigate the adult world.

“The Nutcracker and the Four Realms” (Available December 4)

Walt Disney Studios (L-R) Keira Knightley and Mackenzie Foy in ‘The Nutcracker and the Four Realms.’

This fantastical adaptation of the classic Tchaikovsky ballet is a wonder for the eyes thanks to the over-the-top costumes and production design.

“Sky High” (Available December 4)

Walt Disney Pictures Kelly Preston and Kurt Russell in ‘Sky High.’

This cute early 2000s Disney kid action movie follows the son of the two biggest superheroes on the planet – The Commander (Kurt Russell) and Jetstream (Kelly Preston) – as he attends Sky High, a high school whose only students are those with superpowers.

“High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special” (Available December 11)

Disney Plus (L-R) Joshua Bassett and Matt Cornett in ‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special.’

Get into that holiday spirit as the cast from “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” sing all the favourite Christmas, Hanukkah, and New Year’s songs.

“Ralph Breaks the Internet” (Available December 11)

Disney Rich Moore and Phil Johnston’s ‘Ralph Breaks the Internet.’

In the sequel to “Wreck-It Ralph,” Ralph and Vanellope head inside the Internet to find a part for Vanellope’s game back at the arcade. And as you could imagine, they get sucked into the good and bad of the net.

“Eddie the Eagle” (Available December 18)

Fox Taron Egerton in ‘Eddie the Eagle.’

This feel good sports biopic stars Taron Egerton as Michael Edwards, who in 1988 was the first British skier to represent Great Britain in Olympic ski jumping since 1928.

Hugh Jackman is a highlight as a washed up American ski jumper, who helps out Edwards.

“Into the Woods” (Available December 18)

Disney James Corden and Meryl Streep in ‘Into the Woods.’

In “Into the Woods, which is based on the Broadway musical, a witch puts a spell on a baker and his wife, leading the two in search of items that all come from classic fairy tales such as “Little Red Riding Hood” and “Cinderella.”

“The Mandalorian” – Season Finale (Available December 18)

Disney Plus ‘The Mandalorian’ season two.

Be sure to check out what happens to Mando and Grogu (also known as The Child and better known as Baby Yoda) in the final episode of this season, which has been fantastic.

“Soul” (Available December 25)

Disney/Pixar Pete Docter’s ‘Soul.’

Close out 2020 with a Pixar movie.

Director Pete Docter’s (“Up,” “Inside Out”) latest movie follows Joe (Jamie Foxx), a middle school band teacher with dreams of becoming a jazz musician, as he lands a huge music gig. On the biggest day of his life, his life appears to be cut tragically short as he’s turned into a soul.

