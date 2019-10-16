There will be over 500 classic movies on Disney's new streaming service. Here are the 51 you should be excited about.

Disney Disney Channel Original Movie (DCOM) ‘Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century’ is arriving to Disney Plus on November 12.

Disney has more than 600 movies and TV shows coming to its streaming service, Disney Plus, starting on November 12.

Though more titles will be announced over time, for now Insider has picked the 51 movies we’re most excited to be able to stream.

Our picks include Disney Channel Original Movies like “Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century” and “Brink!” along with live-action classics like “Bedknobs and Broomsticks” and the original 1961 “Parent Trap.”

On Monday morning, the official Disney Plus account on Twitter shared a list of hundreds of movies subscribers will be able to stream starting on November 12. A Disney representative confirmed to Insider that more films will be added over time, but for now we’ve gone through the many options and picked the best of the bunch we’re most excited to watch.

“Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs” (1937)

Walt Disney Productions/’Snow White’ ‘Snow White’ was the first-ever Disney animated film.

The princess movie that started it all at Walt Disney Animation Studios will be one of many classics available on Disney Plus right away.

“Fantasia” (1940)

Disney ‘Fantasia’ was the third animated movie made by Disney.

The pairing of classical music with fanciful and imaginative animated sequences (some of which, like the “Night on Bald Mountain,” may have given you nightmares as a child) in “Fantasia” is always worth revisiting.

“Alice in Wonderland” (1951)

Disney Disney retold the story originally written by Lewis Carroll in 1865.

Another of the better Disney classics, “Alice in Wonderland” brings author Lewis Carroll’s already-trippy story to life in a lush and technicolored animation.

“20,000 Leagues Under the Sea” (1954)

Disney This Oscar-winning movie is an adaptation of Jules Verne’s famous 19th century novel.

This film ushered in a new era of science-fiction storytelling, and is well-worth the watch for its then-innovative special effects and gripping underwater adventure.

“Sleeping Beauty” (1959)

Disney ‘Sleeping Beauty’ tells the story of Aurora, another of the earliest Disney princesses.

“Sleeping Beauty” is one of Disney’s most gorgeous animated movies, and its lovely musical score is just one of many reasons we’re eager to watch it again and again.

“Swiss Family Robinson” (1960)

Disney Dorothy McGuire and John Mills starred in ‘Swiss Family Robinson.’

Though some people may remember the early Walt Disney Studios days for the company’s animated movies, the swath of live-action films are just as significant.

The story told of a shipwrecked family in “Swiss Family Robinson” is one of the most iconic in all of Disney’s catalogue.

“101 Dalmatians” (1961)

Disney Disney remade their own 1961 animated film version of ‘101 Dalmations’ in 1996 (which is also going to be streaming on November 12).

The original “101 Dalmations” movie has an incredible score, and more of that exquisite 2D animation styling of Disney’s early days.

“The Parent Trap” (1961)

Disney The original ‘Parent Trap’ starred Hayley Mills.

This is yet another Disney movie based on a book (this time the 1949 German novel “Lottie and Lisa” by Erich Kästner). The studio’s original take on the story is funny and heartfelt and a must-watch for anyone who loves the 1998 Lindsay Lohan remake.

“The Incredible Journey” (1963)

Disney You’re probably sensing a pattern with Disney remakes by now.

Remember “Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey,” aka the movie about pets that made everyone cry in 1993? Well yes, that was yet another Disney remake of its own great movie.

The original, simply titled “The Incredible Journey,” will be on Disney Plus.

“The Sword in the Stone” (1963)

Disney ‘The Sword in the Stone’ was the last Walt Disney Studios animated film which premiered before Disney’s own death.

This retelling of the Arthurian legend is another wonderful Disney animated classic, complete with delightfully strange magical encounters and an inspiring tale of knighthood.

“Mary Poppins” (1964)

Disney Julie Andrews stars in ‘Mary Poppins.’

Blending 2D animation with live-action wonder, “Mary Poppins” is one of the most beloved Disney movies ever made. Julie Andrews shines as the titular witch-like character, and the film’s soundtrack is iconic for good reason.

“The Sound of Music” (1965)

20th Century Fox ‘The Sound of Music’ is yet another Julie Andrews classic.

One of the most famous musical movies of all time, “The Sound of Music” will be nice for millennials and older generations to stream. Remember the double VHS-tape set you used to have to rewind when you wanted a dose of “The Sound of Music?” This is going to be much easier.

“Bedknobs and Broomsticks” (1971)

Disney Angela Lansbury stars in ‘Bedknobs and Broomsticks.’

Following the “Mary Poppins” style of mixing animation with live-action and great musical numbers, “Bedknobs and Broomsticks” is an often-overlooked story of witches and wartime adventure that we can’t wait to dive back into.

“Robin Hood” (1973)

Disney The cutesy animal characters and great music make ‘Robin Hood’ a fun watch.

“Robin Hood” is yet another tale that has been told and retold countless times, but Disney’s 1973 animated version is among our favourites.



“Escape to Witch Mountain” (1975)

Disney ‘Escape to Witch Mountain’ is — you guessed it — another adaptation of a novel.

The sci-fi book was written by Alexander Key in 1968, and tells the story of two orphan siblings with a paranormal abilities like telekinesis and the power to talk to animals.

“Freaky Friday” (1977)

Disney Young Jodie Foster stars in this ‘Freaky Friday’ alongside Barbara Harris.

Just like the 1961 version of “The Parent Trap,” this original Disney telling of “Freak Friday” – when a mother and daughter switch bodies – is pitch-perfect and an entertaining watch for anyone who loves the later 2000s version.

“The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh” (1977)

Disney This was the first time ‘Winnie the Pooh’ shorts were combined to make a full movie.

We could all us more visits to the Hundred Acre Wood and picnics with Pooh, Piglet, Eeyore, Tigger, Kanga, Roo, and the whole gang.

This collection of “Winnie the Pooh” stories was the first of many beloved stories based on A. A. Milne’s characters, and we can’t wait to dive in once more.

“The Rescuers” (1977)

Disney This movie follows mouse-agents who help save people in need.

This is one of the more underrated Disney animated movis, likely because it came during the slight lull in hits for the studio in the 1970s. Both “The Rescuers” and its great sequel “The Rescuers Down Under” are coming to Disney Plus.

“The Black Cauldron” (1985)

Walt Disney Pictures This was the first Disney animated movie rated PG instead of just G.

The Middle Ages, goblins, magic, and princesses all come together in this rather dark story. “The Black Cauldron” is infamous thanks to its box-office failure which nearly bankrupted Walt Disney Animation Studios.

It’s worth a rewatch just to experience the riskier (and expensive) story that cause such a stir in the 1980s, though we also think the movie has a lot of merits that were overshadowed by the disastrous rollout.

“The Great Mouse Detective” (1986)

Disney Who doesn’t love a good mouse-based mystery?

This take on “Sherlock Holmes” is one of Disney’s best animated movies from the pre-Renaissance era, and helped swing the studio back into critical acclaim after the disaster of “The Black Cauldron.”



“Willow” (1988)

Disney ‘Willow’ was directed by Ron Howard, and produced/written by George Lucas.

Warwick Davis and Val Kilmer costar in this fantasy adventure story created by MGM (not Disney). But now director Ron Howard is in talks to make a “Willow” sequel series exclusively for Disney Plus, so it’s worth revisiting the original movie.

“Honey, I Shrunk the Kids” (1989)

Disney Rick Moranis costarred in ‘Honey, I Shrunk the Kids.’

Several of the “Honey, I Shrunk…” movies are coming to Disney Plus, but you can’t beat the original sci-fi story.

This movie follows an inventor who accidentally turns shrinks his children to smaller-than-ant-sized, leaving them to traverse the treacherous backyard to make it home safely.

“Beauty and the Beast” (1991)

Disney Belle and the Beast in Disney’s original version of this movie.

Though Disney has been on a tear lately, remaking “live-action” versions of its classic movies, nothing compares to the originals. “Beauty and the Beasts” boasts some of the most gorgeous animated sequences and musical moments of any fairytale story.



“The Muppet Christmas Carol” (1992)

22860/Flickr Michael Caine stars in ‘The Muppet Christmas Carol.’

This is just one of many Muppet movies you’ll be able to watch on Disney Plus, but it’s our favourite holiday treat. The comedy and heart of Jim Henson’s Muppets paired with the classic Christmas tale is a must-see.

“The Sandlot” (1993)

Disney ‘The Sandlot’ is a 90s classic about a group of young boys spending an unforgettable summer together playing baseball.

As we head into the later decades of Disney films and other movies it has since acquired, “The Sandlot” stands out as a coming-of-age tale most 90s kids grew up watching over and over again.

“Thumbelina” (1994)

Disney ‘Thumbelina’ was originally a Hans Christian Andersen tale.

This was not originally a Disney movie, but instead a Warner Bros. production eventually sold to 20th Century Fox. But now that Disney and 20th Century Fox have merged, “Thumbelina” is under the Disney Plus umbrella of animated movies.

“The Return of Jafar” (1994)

Disney ‘The Return of Jafar’ takes place one year after the first ‘Aladdin’ movie.

Disney made many straight-to-video sequels for its animated hits, and “Return of Jafar” is one of the better ones. If you’re a fan of “Aladdin,” then odds are you’ll find things to like in “Return of Jafar” with an expanded role for Iago and of course, Jafar.

“The Lion King” (1994)

Disney Simba, Timon, and Pumbaa in ‘The Lion King.’

One of the greatest achievements in Disney animation history, the original “The Lion King” is an iconic movie we’re happy to be able to watch whenever the mood strikes.



“The Santa Clause” (1994)

20th Century Fox Tim Allen stars in ‘The Santa Clause’ movie trilogy.

Disney Plus will have all three movies in “The Santa Clause” holiday trilogy, but the first one is the only one truly worth revisiting. The Christmas story about Santa falling off a roof and dying (yes, it’s dark) and then passing along his powers to Tim Allen’s character Scott Calvin is a creative and heartwarming tale about the power of belief.

“A Goofy Movie” (1995)

Disney ‘A Goofy Movie’ follows Goofy and his son Max as they struggle to understand one another.

This movie is worth watching for the music alone. The two songs performed in the movie, “Stand Out” and “I2I” (sung by artist Tevin Campbell), are timeless pop hits. Treat yourself and move this one up in your queue.

“James and the Giant Peach” (1996)

Disney This film was directed by Henry Selick and coproduced by Tim Burton.

“James and the Giant Peach” is based on the novel by Roald Dahl, and is a unique mix of live-action and stop-motion animation. The grim story takes a young boy on a bizarre adventure which helped paved the way for darker children’s stop-motion movies like “Coraline.”

“The Hunchback of Notre Dame” (1996)

Disney Yes, this is yet another adaptation of an existing tale, this time by novelist Victor Hugo.

The Oscar-nominated soundtrack and creation of the loathsome villain Frollo are among the best pieces of work ever made by the animation team at Disney’s studios.

With its dark themes of religion, sin, and genocide, “The Hunchback of Notre Dame” is markedly different than many of its fellow animated movies released during the Disney Renaissance.



“Flubber” (1997)

Disney Robin Williams starred in this Disney movie.

Robin Williams is remembered for many signature roles around this period, including “Good Will Hunting” and “Patch Adams,” but “Flubber” is a much goofier and Disney-fied version Williams that his fans can now more easily revisit.

“Mulan” (1998)

Walt Disney Studios ‘Mulan’ is also getting a live-action remake, but this one will be much different than the original.

It’s hard to select from the best of Disney’s animated movies around this time, but “Mulan” also floats to the top of the list thanks to its incredible musical score and impressive female heroine.

“The Parent Trap” (1998)

Disney Lindsay Lohan starred in this version of ‘The Parent Trap.’

As much as we love the original movie, director and writer Nancy Meyers’ take on the story of identical twin-swapping is practically flawless.



“Brink!” (1998)

Disney Channel Erik von Detten starred in many Disney movies, including ‘Brink!’

And now we’ve entered the era of Disney Channel Original Movies (DCOMs). “Brink!” is one of our favourites, thanks to the very 90s plotline of street rollerblading crews and one teens attempt to juggle corporate sponsorship with staying true to the blades, brah.

“Halloweentown” (1998)

Disney Debbie Reynolds and Kimberly J. Brown costar in DCOM ‘Halloweentown.’

Though many millennials undoubtedly grew up with “Hocus Pocus” as a Halloween staple in their household, “Halloweentown” is another holiday classic for many.

It’s so popular among fans that the official Disney Channel YouTube page literally plays it on a 24-hour live loop for weeks at a time around Halloween.

“Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century” (1999)

Disney Kirsten Storms and Raven-Symoné costar in this Disney Channel Original Movie (DCOM).

“Zenon” is the most beloved and remembered of all the DCOM, again thanks to its hit music contained in the story (“Zoom, zoom, zoom, make your heart go boom boom”) and the star power of Kirsten Storms and Raven-Symoné as the galactic BFF duo.

“Smart House” (1999)

Disney Channel Katey Sagal and Ryan Merriman costar in ‘Smart House.’

Twenty years ago, this DCOM predicted several smart-home technologies that are prevalent today. In “Smart House,” a teenager wins a computerised house that winds up becoming an out-of-control artificial intelligence system.

“Johnny Tsunami” (1999)

Disney The year of 1999 was a great one for DCOMs.

Another DCOM on our list, “Johnny Tsunami” follows a teen from Hawaii who forced to move to Vermont and switch from surfing to snowboarding as he tries to fit in with new classmates.



“The Emperor’s New Groove” (2000)

Disney David Spade and John Goodman costar in ‘The Emperor’s New Groove.’

Another underrated Disney animated movie, “The Emperor’s New Groove” tells the story of a selfish ruler who only learns how to be kind after he’s magically transformed into a llama. The music, animation styling, and comedy in this movie are all simply fantastic.

“Atlantis: The Lost Empire” (2001)

Disney Michael J. Fox stars as the main character Milo in ‘Atlantis: The Lost Empire.’

This movie was significant for being the first sci-fi animated film produced by Disney’s studios. The steampunk styling and bleak take on capitalist exploration were game-changers for Disney storytelling.

“The Princess Diaries” (2001)

Buena Vista Pictures Julie Andrews and Anne Hathaway costar in ‘The Princess Diaries.’

This was Anne Hathaway’s breakout role (alongside a small parts played by superstars Mandy Moore and Sandra Oh), and it’s every bit as enjoyable to revisit as it was to witness 18 years ago.



“Monsters, Inc.” (2001)

Disney / Pixar ‘Monsters, Inc’ is an inventive story about a corporation of monsters who scare children to generate power.

Many great Pixar movies are coming to Disney Plus, including every “Toy Story” film, but “Monsters Inc.” is one we’re most happy to see on the streaming service.

“Freaky Friday” (2003)

Disney Jamie Lee Curtis costarred in the ‘Freaky Friday’ remake.

Just like “The Parent Trap” remake, Lindsay Lohan also starred in this version of “Freaky Friday.” This is truly a time-capsule of 2000s pop trends and the family comedy film Disney was trying to recreate for a modern audience.

“The Incredibles” (2004)

IMDb/Buena Vista Pictures ‘The Incredibles’ is another can’t-miss Pixar movie.

One of the best superhero movies of the century so far, “The Incredible” is a phenomenal family story about what it takes to be a hero and how to handle your life’s trajectory when it feels like the world has moved on.

“Ratatouille” (2007)

Disney / Pixar ‘Ratatouille’ is all about a food-loving rat who dreams of being a chef.

With one of the best Pixar scores and yet another knockout creative premise, “Ratatouille” is one of the more recent animated movies you won’t want to skip on Disney Plus.

“Wall-E” (2008)

Pixar The story of a beloved trash-compactor robot has a message of climate change crisis at its core.

We’re more than 10 years past the release of “Wall-E” – which warns of a growing man-made climate crisis – and still the world has not banded together to enact drastic changes to our energy and commodity consumption.

But “Wall-E” remains an endearing and ambitious animated tale that you’ll find inspiration in no matter what year it is or what darkness lies ahead.

“The Princess and the Frog” (2009)

Disney Tiana is the princess in this animated fairy tale.

“The Princess and the Frog” is woefully underrepresented among Disney’s line of animated princess stories.

With yet another great Disney soundtrack and aspirational heroine, “The Princess and the Frog” is a movie you might have missed on its first go-around but should definitely watch as soon as possible.

“Tangled” (2010)

Disney Zachary Levi and Mandy Moore voice Flynn and Rapunzel in ‘Tangled.’

“Tangled” was one of a few key Disney animation studios movies which began showing an uptick in storytelling quality from the non-Pixar creative teams.

The take on the tale of Rapunzel is funny, charming, and features the brilliant casting of Mandy Moore in the role of a new Disney princess.

“Zootopia” (2016)

Disney Ginnifer Goodwin stars as the voice of Judy Hopps in ‘Zooptopia.’

Tackling the complex topics of institutionalized discrimination against race and sex, “Zootopia” is a brilliant movie with an important message. The cute animal animations and witty punchlines are just cherries on top.

