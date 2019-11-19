Disney Plus has just launched in Australia and it's already cheaper than Netflix and Stan

Disney Plus has launched in Australia. Image: Supplied.

Disney Plus has launched in Australia and New Zealand, bringing with it more than 600 films across the Disney, Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars franchises.

The platform also includes original series such as “The Mandalorian” – the first-ever live-action Star Wars series as well as “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.”

A Disney Plus subscription costs either $8.99 per month or a slightly cheaper $89.99 a year.

Disney Plus has landed Down Under.

Disney’s new streaming platform Disney Plus launched in Australia and New Zealand on Tuesday, bringing with it more than 600 films and 7,000 television episodes across Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic.

During the launch event in Sydney, Disney also mentioned that all 29 seasons of The Simpsons will be available on the service for the first time in Australia, AdNews reported.

A Disney Plus subscription costs either $8.99 per month or $89.99 a year. It makes it slightly cheaper than it’s competitors with a basic monthly plan on Netflix costing you $9.99 and Stan coming in at $10 a month.

With Disney Plus, you can access to a slate of Disney classics like “Beauty and the Beast”, “Peter Pan” and “The Lion King”, Marvel flicks such as “Iron Man” and Pixar favourites like “Monsters Inc.” Not to mention Disney Channel and Disney Junior shows including “The Suite Life of Zack & Cody” and “Kim Possible.”

The platform also features original series including “The Mandalorian” – the first-ever live-action Star Wars series – and the newest addition to the High School Musical franchise, “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.”

From November 22, most new episodes of each series will premiere on Fridays at the ultra-specific time of 7.01 pm in Australia.

“The launch of Disney+ is a historic moment for our company that marks a new era of innovation and creativity,” Robert Iger, chairman and CEO of The Walt Disney Company, said in a statement.

With Disney Plus you can get up to four people streaming at the same time, unlimited downloads on up to 10 devices and the ability to set up to seven profiles. Subscribers will also get access to 4K Ultra HD films including the first seven Star Wars movies, “Hocus Pocus” and “Toy Story”.

Disney launched Disney Plus in the US earlier this month and racked up 10 million sign-ups the day after launching.

On March 31 2020, Disney+ will launch in Western Europe, including the UK, France, Germany, Italy and Spain.

Disclosure: Business Insider Australia is operated by Pedestrian Group, a subsidiary of Nine Entertainment Co. which owns Stan.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.