Here's everything you need to know about Disney Plus ahead of its launch in Australia

There’s no question that we’re rapidly approaching saturation point with the number of streaming services on offer in Australia – and now we’ll have another one to toss on the pile. Disney Plus is launching here on November 19, and if you’re a fan of Disney’s offerings, Pixar films, Marvel or Star Wars, then you’ll probably find something to appreciate here.

The service launched in the US earlier this week, bolstered by a solid launch library including original productions like highly-anticipated Star Wars show “The Mandalorian”. Some tech issues abounded, but it didn’t stop 10 million people signing up to the service.

It’s a bold play by Disney, especially when it’s up against established players like Netlix, which have large content libraries from a diverse range of studios and providers. The company’s bet is that the content it owns – which now includes quite a lot of huge brands and proven properties – is enough to get people to add Disney Plus to their roster.

When does Disney Plus launch in Australia?

Disney Plus lands on Australian shores on November 19.

You can jot that in your calendar, or if you’re the type who likes watching grass grow you can tune in to the countdown on the Disney Plus website.

How much does Disney Plus cost in Australia?

Disney Plus will set you back $8.99 per month in Australia. That’s solidly cheaper than Netflix, Stan, or Foxtel – making it a decent value proposition, so long as you actually like Disney content.

For comparison, the very basic tier of Netflix HD starts at $14.99, and Stan starts at $14. Of course, you can nudge those prices down to $9.99 each if you opt for SD only streaming – but that’s still more than Disney’s full HD offering.

Furthermore, there’s no tiered pricing for Disney Plus. It’s all one package.

What will be available on Disney Plus at launch?

We don’t know exactly yet, but we have a pretty decent idea thanks to a video posted by Disney Plus to Instagram, which cycles through some of the available content extraordinarily quickly.

According to the caption, this represents less than half of what will be available when the service actually launches.

We do know that every episode of “The Simpsons” up to and including Season 30 will be available to stream in Australia.

Original content like the aforementioned Star Wars show “The Mandalorian” and “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” (Yes, that’s what it’s called) will be available at launch.

We can safely expect there will be some combination of Disney’s films and shows, Marvel and Pixar movies, “Star Wars,” “The Simpsons,” National Geographic, and original programming at launch. We’ll know when Disney tells us or when it launches.

Interested in a more detailed look at what Disney Plus is like? Head on over to the report from our team in the US here.

