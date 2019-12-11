Disney Plus was the most-Googled term in America this year, beating out 'Game of Thrones' and the iPhone 11

Shutterstock

Google released data Wednesday revealing its most popular search terms for the year.

“Disney Plus” was the most-searched term in the United States in 2019.

Several celebrity deaths also made the list, including musician Nipsey Hussle and actors Cameron Boyce and Luke Perry.

Every year, Google puts out data highlighting what the internet went looking for.

On Wednesday, the company announced the results for 2019, which include a range of topics from new product launches to celebrity deaths to major news events.

Read on to discover the top 10 terms Americans searched for on Google this year.

1. Disney Plus

Disney Plus Disney launched its new streaming service on November 12, 2019

Disney launched its streaming video service in November, which attracted more than 10 million subscribers within its first day. The service includes titles from a range of Disney brands like Pixar, Marvel, and National Geographic.

2. Cameron Boyce

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

In July, Disney Channel star Cameron Boyce passed away at the age of 20 after an epileptic seizure. Boyce was known for his roles in Disney Channel programming like the “Descendants” movie series and the TV show “Jessie.”

3. Nipsey Hussle

AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez Rapper Nipsey Hussle was shot and killed at age 33.

Los Angeles rapper Nipsey Hussle, whose real name was Ermias Asghedom, was shot and killed outside his clothing store in March. Hussle, who was 33, had quickly amassed fans both for his music and investment in the local community.

4. Hurricane Dorian

Al Diaz/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images Destruction from Hurricane Dorian on Great Abaco Island, Bahamas on Thursday, September 5.

Hurricane Dorian, which at one point was classified as a Category 5 storm, devastated the Bahamas and threatened the US coastline. President Trump incorrectly forecasted that the hurricane was on course to hit Alabama.

5. Antonio Brown

Matt Kartozian/USA TODAY Sports NFL free agent wide receiver Antonio Brown

NFL athlete Antonio Brown faced sexual assault allegations from his former trainer, Brittany Taylor, who brought a lawsuit against him in September. The lawsuit capped off a bizarre year for Brown, who publicly asked to be released from the Oakland Raiders before going to the New England Patriots.

6. Luke Perry

Mark Davis/Getty Images Actor Luke Perry died of a stroke at age 52

In March, Actor Luke Perry died of a stroke at age 52. Perry was best known for his roles in “Riverdale” and “Beverly Hills 90210,” but starred in a number of shows and movies from the 1980s until his passing.

7. Avengers Endgame

Marvel Studios

Marvel’s “Avengers: Endgame” hit the box offices in late April, ultimately passing James Cameron’s “Avatar” as the highest-grossing movie of all time. The record for biggest movie after adjusting for inflation, however, is still held by “Gone With The Wind.”

8. Game of Thrones

HBO ‘Game of Thrones’

HBO’s hit series, Game of Thrones, has become a cultural icon in the past several years. In 2019, the show finished its eighth and final season, which divided many of its fans.

9. iPhone 11

Apple Apple debuted its new iPhone 11 models on September 10, 2019

In September, Apple unveiled its newest phones: the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max. The new phones showed just how much the iPhone has evolved since 2007.

10. Jussie Smollett

Reuters Actor Jussie Smollett leaves the Leighton Criminal Court Building in Chicago

“Empire” actor Jussie Smollett became a cultural flashpoint after he told Chicago police two white men had committed a hate crime against him. The Chicago Police Department then charged Smollett with filing a false police report, alleging he staged the incident. Ultimately, the case was dropped, with Smollett agreeing to forfeit the $US10,000 he had posted for bail.

