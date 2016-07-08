Disney is coming out with its own emoji keyboard -- here's the first look

New emojis are being released all the time, whether they’re a part of Unicode’s massive collection or through celebrities like Kim Kardashian.

And now, Disney is getting in on the action with a new collection of hundreds of Disney and Pixar emojis.

The emojis will feature some of your favourite characters from “The Little Mermaid” to Pixar movies like “Toy Story” and “Finding Dory.” Characters will have variety of facial expressions, from laughing to surprised.

There is a catch, however. Users can’t merely download the emojis all at once, but need to play a Disney game called Emoji Blitz where they match characters to score points and unlock new emojis on their board.

It’s essentially a Disney version of Candy Crush or Bejeweled, but with Disney characters.

In total, Disney says there are over 400 emoji characters to collect.

You can watch a teaser trailer for the app, which launches on the App Store and Google Play soon, below.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

NOW WATCH: Aeroplane designers have a brilliant idea for the middle seat



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.