Disney just released the trailer for its 'Pete's Dragon' remake

Disney just released the first full-length trailer for its upcoming remake of the 1977 family classic “Pete’s Dragon,” which combined live action and animation. The 2016 version, due out this August, appears to implement CGI to create the titular beast that befriends a small-town boy.

“Pete’s Dragon” is the newest addition to Disney’s steadily-growing slate of remakes, following the success of “The Jungle Book” and “Cinderella.” In December, the studio will release a live action reboot of its 1991 animated classic “Beauty and the Beast.”

“Pete’s Dragon” is scheduled to fly into theatres on August 12.

