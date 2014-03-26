Here Are The YouTube Stars And Channels Disney Paid $US500 Million For In Maker Studios' Deal

Getty Images If Maker Studios hits performance goals, Disney could pay the company up to a total of $US950 million.

Monday, Disney announced plans to buy YouTube content producer Maker Studios for $US500 million.

That’s more than the company’s previous two ventures into the digital space.

The Mouse House purchased gaming community Club Penguin in 2007 for $US350 million and social game maker Playdom in 2010 for $563 million.

Maker stands to gain another $US450 million from Disney if performance goals are met.

Why invest so much money in a multichannel network?

It’s all about the eyeballs.

The New York Times reports Maker receives 5.5 billion views per month across its approximately 55,000 YouTube channels.

Here are some of Maker’s YouTube personalities, channels, subscription numbers, and viewers.

Felix Arvid Ulf Kjelberg (aka PewdiePie):

A 24-year-old Swedish video game commenter who holds the Guinness World Record for the most YouTube subscribers.

25.3 million subscribers

3,9 billion views

Tessa Violet (aka Meekakitty)

Violet’s a singer, songwriter, and actress who is known for her supercut videos.







988,484 subscribers

69,270,126 views

Lisa Donovan / LisaNova (co-founder Maker Studios):

She used to do a series of political videos along with series including “Hot Girlz!” She hasn’t uploaded videos in a while since co-founding Maker Studios.

575,591 subscribers

150,522,739 views

Kassem G (co-founder Maker Studios):

Kasseem does man-on-the-street type interviews along with comedy sketches.



2.6 million subscribers

410,875,100 views

Here are some of Maker Studios’ most popular channels:

Polaris

A collection of YouTube personalities’ original content.

511,529 subscribers

40,544,824 views

The Platform

A fashion and beauty channel

357,940 subscribers

21,885,330 views

Cartoonium

Hosts classic episodes of kid’s cartoons along with a few original shows.

58,055 subscribers

5,687,303 views

The Mum’s View

Network for mothers who give parenting and do-it-yourself advice.

205,681 subscribers

19,221,881 views

Animonster

Consists of various cartoons from a variety of animators.

311,317 subscribers

35,750,586 views

Maker Studios is also responsible for one of YouTube’s viral channels, Epic Rap Battles of History.

The video series, a collaboration of Nice Peter, epicLLOYD, Dave McCary, and Maker, consists of imaginary rap fights between popular cultural figures. Among the channel’s most popular spoof is a pretend battle between Steve Jobs and Bill Gates.

All together, Epic Rap Battles of History has received 904.3 million views.

How will this help Disney?

In the past, Maker Studios has worked with both Universal and Warner Bros. to help market and drive ticket sales for their films “Pitch Perfect” and “Pacific Rim,” respectively.

Warner Bros. Maker Studios has previously helped studios market films including ‘Pitch Perfect’ and ‘Pacific Rim.’

Maker held a contest for fans to participate in a music video with the cast of “Pitch Perfect” while putting together a month-long campaign for fans to create their own giant Jaeger robots for “Pacific Rim.”

“Pitch Perfect 2” is now slated for a May 2015 release. “Pacific Rim” took off at the international box office lending itself for another possible sequel.

This is one area where Maker is most interesting to Disney — to help the company integrate and market its upcoming studio slate.

“Maker brings to Disney a substantial digital audience, some of the biggest stars in the space and also a real understanding of how to manage big brands on YouTube,” Brent Weinstein of United Talent Agency’s digital media division, told The New York Times. “Look at what Maker has done for Epic Rap Battles and Snoop, and imagine what they can do for Iron Man, Mickey and Yoda.”

In addition to television and film promotion, Maker could lend itself to finding new original talent and content for Disney if it hopes to take off on YouTube.

