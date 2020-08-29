Before-and-after photos show how Disney parks in the US have changed since the pandemic

Matt Stroshane/Walt Disney World Resort via Getty Images Wearing face masks at Walt Disney World.

Walt Disney World began its phased reopening on July 11 after closing due to the coronavirus pandemic.

New rules include temperature checks, social distancing measures, and mask requirements.

After remaining closed since March, Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, began its phased reopening on July 11. Disney parks in California remain closed, though shopping centres such as Downtown Disney are open.

With new protective measures in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the parks look a bit different than they did before the pandemic.

Here are 16 before-and-after photos that show how Disney parks have changed.

Before the pandemic, security guards checked people’s bags before they entered the park.

Joe Raedle/Getty Images A bag check at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom.

Prohibited items include drones, selfie sticks, and alcoholic beverages.

Now, there are temperature checks, too.

Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images Forehead temperature screenings at a Disney resort.

Guests’ temperatures are taken with a touchless infrared thermometer.

Disney cast members’ costumes used to keep the theme park immersive.

Jeff Gritchen/Orange County Register via Getty Images A driver on Main Street USA at Disneyland in Anaheim, California.

Cast members’ costumes differ depending on their roles and locations in the parks.

Their costumes now include personal protective equipment.

BRYAN R. SMITH/AFP via Getty Images An employee at Walt Disney World Resort’s Magic Kingdom.

Cast members can be seen wearing face masks and face shields.

Disney parks attracted dense crowds of tourists every year.

David McNew/Getty Images Disneyland Resort in 2009.

In 2019, 20.963 million people visited Magic Kingdom alone.

With new social distancing measures, visitors have to stay 6 feet apart.

ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images Downtown Disney in Anaheim, California.

Signs around the park remind people to social distance from others to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Lines for rides at Disney parks didn’t have much room to move.

Don Kelsen/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images Patrons at Disneyland wait in line for Indiana Jones Adventure.

People used to stand packed tightly together.

The park now has markings to indicate where people should stand in line to maintain social distancing.

Matt Stroshane/Walt Disney World Resort via Getty Images Social distancing at Disney World.

No more crowded lines.

Disney characters could get up close and personal with people who came to meet them.

Paul Hiffmeyer/Disneyland via Getty Images Actress Amanda Peet and her daughter Frances Benioff meet Rapunzel from ‘Tangled’ at Disneyland in 2011.

The audition process for “face characters” who interact with guests is rigorous.

Characters have to practice social distancing, too.

Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images Guests wave to Mr. Incredible during a pop-up appearance of Pixar characters at Disney’s Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World in July.

Characters can wave at guests from a distance.

Pre-coronavirus, riders could snap smiling pictures.

Gerardo Mora/Getty Images Disney’s Hollywood Studios in 2018.

Nobody wore face masks back then.

During the pandemic, masks are required on rides.

Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images Guests wear masks at Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World.

Disney World doesn’t allow masks with valves, holes, or mesh on them.

The only masks Disney parks used to sell were part of superhero costumes.

Jeff Gritchen,/Orange County Register via Getty Images ‘The Incredibles’ merchandise at Disney California Adventure Park in 2018.

“The Incredibles” merchandise includes their eye mask disguises.

Disney stores now sell face masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Octavio Jones/Getty Images Face masks for sale near the Walt Disney World theme park.

Disney began selling character face masks, limited to four per guest.

The Sleeping Beauty and Cinderella castles were popular selfie spots.

Jeff Gritchen/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images A couple takes a selfie in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle.

The Sleeping Beauty Castle is located in Disneyland in Anaheim, California, and the Cinderella Castle is in Disney World in Orlando, Florida.

Now, guests have to take selfies with masks on.

Matt Stroshane/Walt Disney World Resort via Getty Images Guests stop to take a selfie at Disney World.

It’s still the happiest place on Earth, even if face masks obscure visitors’ smiles.

