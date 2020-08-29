Before-and-after photos show how Disney parks in the US have changed since the pandemic

- Walt Disney World began its phased reopening on July 11 after closing due to the coronavirus pandemic.
- New rules include temperature checks, social distancing measures, and mask requirements.
After remaining closed since March, Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, began its phased reopening on July 11. Disney parks in California remain closed, though shopping centres such as Downtown Disney are open.
With new protective measures in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the parks look a bit different than they did before the pandemic.
Here are 16 before-and-after photos that show how Disney parks have changed.
Before the pandemic, security guards checked people’s bags before they entered the park.
Prohibited items include drones, selfie sticks, and alcoholic beverages.
Now, there are temperature checks, too.
Guests’ temperatures are taken with a touchless infrared thermometer.
Disney cast members’ costumes used to keep the theme park immersive.
Cast members’ costumes differ depending on their roles and locations in the parks.
Their costumes now include personal protective equipment.
Cast members can be seen wearing face masks and face shields.
Disney parks attracted dense crowds of tourists every year.
In 2019, 20.963 million people visited Magic Kingdom alone.
With new social distancing measures, visitors have to stay 6 feet apart.
Signs around the park remind people to social distance from others to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Lines for rides at Disney parks didn’t have much room to move.
People used to stand packed tightly together.
The park now has markings to indicate where people should stand in line to maintain social distancing.
No more crowded lines.
Disney characters could get up close and personal with people who came to meet them.
The audition process for “face characters” who interact with guests is rigorous.
Characters have to practice social distancing, too.
Characters can wave at guests from a distance.
Pre-coronavirus, riders could snap smiling pictures.
Nobody wore face masks back then.
During the pandemic, masks are required on rides.
Disney World doesn’t allow masks with valves, holes, or mesh on them.
The only masks Disney parks used to sell were part of superhero costumes.
“The Incredibles” merchandise includes their eye mask disguises.
Disney stores now sell face masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Disney began selling character face masks, limited to four per guest.
The Sleeping Beauty and Cinderella castles were popular selfie spots.
The Sleeping Beauty Castle is located in Disneyland in Anaheim, California, and the Cinderella Castle is in Disney World in Orlando, Florida.
Now, guests have to take selfies with masks on.
It’s still the happiest place on Earth, even if face masks obscure visitors’ smiles.
