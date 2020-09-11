10 things you won't see at Disney parks anymore due to the coronavirus pandemic

Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Service/Getty Images Guests watching fireworks at Walt Disney World Orlando before the park closed on March 15.

Walt Disney World began its phased reopening on July 11 after closing due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Guests can only visit one park per day.

Character meet-and-greets are no longer offered.

The Happily Ever After fireworks show is also on hold.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

After closing in March due to the coronavirus pandemic, Disney parks have begun phased reopenings.

Downtown Disney in Anaheim, California, reopened on July 9, and Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, reopened on July 11. Disney theme parks in California remain closed.

Many elements of the parks have changed in order to make them safer during the pandemic. Here are 10 things that you’ll no longer see at Disney parks.

There are no more counters to purchase walk-up tickets — reservations are required.

GREGG NEWTON/Gregg Newton/AFP via Getty Images Guests arriving at the Magic Kingdom theme park wait to get their temperatures checked.

In order to limit the number of people entering Disney parks to make room for social distancing, reservations are now required.

No more hopping between parks.

Octavio Jones/Getty Images A sign directing motorists near Walt Disney World.

Visitors used to be able to buy passes that gave them access to several Disney parks. Now, reservations can only be made for one park per day.

Parking lot trams are no longer available.

NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images Visitors board a tram to get to Walt Disney World Resort Magic Kingdom, pre-coronavirus.

Pre-coronavirus, trams would transport guests from the parking lot to the theme park. The trams are not running during the pandemic.

Cast members’ famously friendly smiles are obscured by masks.

Matt Stroshane/Walt Disney World Resort via Getty Images A Disney cast member welcomes guests to Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World Resort.

Face masks must be worn inside the park. While staff may not be able to show their smiles, they do hold up cardboard substitutes in front of their mouths.

Character meet-and-greets have been put on hold.

Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images Tigger waves to guests.

Costumed characters can wave from a safe distance, but up-close and personal character experiences are currently unavailable.

Crowded lines have been replaced with socially distant markings.

Matt Stroshane/Walt Disney World Resort via Getty Images Ground markings help promote proper physical distancing.

With new social distancing measures, visitors have to stay 6 feet apart, including while waiting in line for rides.

Cash is being phased out and replaced with contactless payment methods.

ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images People visit Downtown Disney in Anaheim, California.

Disney World’s website instructs guests to bring a cashless or contactless form of payment in order to shop at the park.

Restaurant menus have gone digital in the My Disney Experience app.

Matt Stroshane/Walt Disney World Resort via Getty Images Guests at Disney’s Riviera Resort see Minnie Mouse during breakfast at Topolino’s Terrace Flavours of the Riviera.

Instead of sitting down and looking at a restaurant menu that many others have touched, visitors can scan QR codes to access digital menus. The app also features mobile ordering.

Disney playgrounds are closed.

Yifan Ding/Getty Images Kids have to find another way to play.

Many Walt Disney World Resort hotels have playgrounds for kids ages 2 to 12, but they’re currently closed.

There won’t be any fireworks.

Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Service /Getty Images Guests gather in the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World to watch fireworks, pre-coronavirus.

Disney parks usually end the day with the Happily Ever After fireworks show, but the fireworks have been cancelled for the foreseeable future.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.