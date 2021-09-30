18 iconic Disney theme park menu items from around the world

The Dole Whip float is one of the most famous Disney Parks menu items.

Dole Whip, a pineapple-flavored soft serve, has gained a cult following over the years and can be found at all Disney Parks in the US. Plus, at Animal Kingdom’s Tamu Tamu Refreshments, adult Disney fans can even purchase a boozy version of the tropical dessert.

Insider’s Amanda Krause tried Dole Whip for the first time on a recent trip to Disney World and said it was one of the best desserts she’d ever had.

“The flavor was sweet, tart, and perfectly refreshing for a hot summer day, and it reminded me a bit of Italian Ice, albeit a bit softer,” she wrote.