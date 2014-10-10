Disney Gave Out A Bunch Of Free Swag At New York Comic Con

Disney set the bar high at New York Comic Con.

The studio kicked off the four day event Thursday at the Javits Center in Manhattan with a lot of free swag and surprises.

Fans entering Comic Con’s Main Stage were met with exclusive posters for Disney’s upcoming animated Marvel movie “Big Hero 6” and goodie bags tucked under every seat.

Here’s a better look at the exclusive New York Comic Con poster created by Japanese artist Kaz Oomoi.

During the panel, host Chris Hardwick told fans that the first 200 people to text “Tomorrowland” to a five-digit number would receive the location for a secret poster signing.

The bag under guest seats was filled with items from Disney’s other upcoming movie “Tomorrowland,” starring George Clooney and Hugh Laurie.

Fans received pins featuring the logo of the new film.

Inside was also a sneak peek at Disney’s original book that will be released in conjunction with the film next spring called “Before Tomorrowland.”

Five chapters from the upcoming book are teased with artwork sketches at the end of the mini book.

During the panel, Hardwick told fans to look inside their bags for a white band. Select bags scattered throughout the panel invited recipients to a special secret screening of “Big Hero 6” Thursday evening.

Kirsten Acuna/Business Insider Tickets referred recipients to a website where they entered a code to redeem tickets to a special screening. We omitted the code above. The ticket is a wristband that must be worn for entry into the screening.

The movie isn’t out in theatres until November 7. Disney’s “Tomorrowland,” based off a ride in the Disney theme parks, will be released May 22, 2015.

Fans who didn’t end up with a free ticket weren’t too upset. Disney left fans stunned when George Clooney himself put off his honeymoon to stop by his first ever Comic Con event.

Jason Carter Rinaldi/Getty Images George Clooney arrives on stage at NYCC to a crowd of screaming fans.

Kirsten Acuna/Business Insider George Clooney sent the crowd reeling at NYCC. He joined the ‘Tomorrowland’ cast and crew onstage.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.