Disney, Netflix, HBO, and more Hollywood companies have expressed solidarity with the George Floyd protests

Netflix, Disney, and more major Hollywood companies released various statements condemning racism and voicing support for protesters over the weekend.

Protests spread across the US after the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after a police officer knelt on his neck for roughly eight minutes in Minneapolis last Monday.

Disney, Netflix, HBO, and more Hollywood companies have voiced support for protesters on social media, releasing statements that condemned racism and police violence, and in solidarity with black employees, viewers, and creators.

Disney-operated Hulu was one of the first to do so, saying on Saturday: “We support Black lives. Today, and every day. You are seen. You are heard. And we are with you.”

Disney and its other divisions like Marvel did not release statements until Sunday morning, saying:“We stand against racism. We stand for inclusion. We stand with our fellow black employees, storytellers, creators and the entire black community. We must unite and speak out.”

Netflix tweeted: “To be silent is to be complicit. Black lives matter. We have a platform, and we have a duty to our Black members, employees, creators and talent to speak up.”

HBO, TNT, and more WarnerMedia-owned divisions changed their Twitter usernames to “#BlackLivesMatter” and quoted writer James Baldwin, adding, “We stand with our Black colleagues, employees, fans, actors, storytellers – and all affected by senseless violence.”

Below are some of the entertainment companies that have released statements amid the protests. The statements are taken from their official Twitter accounts unless otherwise specified.

Netflix

Netflix

“To be silent is to be complicit. Black lives matter. We have a platform, and we have a duty to our Black members, employees, creators and talent to speak up.”

Disney and Disney-owned brands (Marvel, “Star Wars,” etc)

Disney

“We stand against racism. We stand for inclusion. We stand with our fellow black employees, storytellers, creators and the entire black community. We must unite and speak out.”

Hulu (Disney-owned)

Hulu

“We support Black lives. Today, and every day. You are seen. You are heard. And we are with you.”

FX Networks (Disney-owned)

FX

“FX stands with our many African American colleagues, artists and friends, and we support all who stand for a just legal system-one that does not tolerate senseless violence against anyone. Our nation cannot be healed until all of our rights are truly equal under the law.”

Amazon Studios and Prime Video

Amazon Studios

“Together we stand with the black community – colleagues, artists, writers, storytellers, producers, our viewers – and all allies in the fight against racism and injustice”

HBO, Warner Bros., and other WarnerMedia-owned divisions

HBO

“‘Neither love nor terror makes one blind: indifference makes one blind.’ – James Baldwin

We stand with our Black colleagues, employees, fans, actors, storytellers – and all affected by senseless violence. #BlackLivesMatter”

Lionsgate

YouTube

In a statement obtained by Variety, Lionsgate said:

“Lionsgate stands with all people of colour in the fight against racial injustice and inequality. The recent killing of George Floyd is the latest in a series of deplorable events that highlight the need for real change in how we address our diversity as a society. Our company has a proud 20-year history of serving our audiences with films and television programming that celebrate this diversity and speak to a wide range of cultural experiences. On behalf of our entire organisation and all of our businesses, we are committed to a society that is diverse, inclusive, tolerant and respectful.”

Starz (Lionsgate-owned)

Starz

“We cannot stand silent while our Black communities continue to suffer under the weight of violence, discrimination and injustice. Colour of Change and the NAACP are among the organisations taking the lead in the fight for racial injustice in America. We support them in their mission and you can too. Visit colorofchange.org and naacp.org to donate and learn more.”

Paramount, CBS, Nickelodeon, and other ViacomCBS-owned divisions

Paramount

“Black lives matter. Black culture matters. Black communities matter. We stand in solidarity with our black colleagues, creators, partners, and audiences and condemn all acts of racism, discrimination, and senseless acts of violence.”

Paramount CEO Jim Gianopulos sent a memo to employees, obtained by Variety, saying in part:

“As a nation, our heartbreak and outrage are not enough. The fabric of our society, the founding promise that all men are created equal, is broken, and it is the responsibility of all of us to raise our voices and be part of the solution. At the same time, we have an opportunity for internal reflection as we ask ourselves hard questions about the beliefs that are entrenched in our culture, and explore how we can become better citizens and stewards for one another. We must be better, and we will be better, with love and humanity leading the way.”

BET (ViacomCBS-owned)

BET

In a post on its website, the BET network called for action, saying in part:

“Our community’s grief is not new; it is simply being filmed. Images of Black bodies hanging from trees or hunted down in the street are interwoven into this nation’s very roots, inextricably enmeshed in Americana. These violent acts of hatred are the result of long standing and systematic racism. There is no quick solution to the complex problems we face, however, BET is working with a broad coalition to activate against these challenges and affect change. This duty belongs to all of us and we owe it to our country.”

Universal Pictures, NBC, and more Comcast-owned divisions

Universal Pictures

“We stand with our black employees, colleagues, partners and creators in outrage at acts of racism. Black lives matter.”

Fox

Fox

“We condemn all racism and discrimination and proudly support our Black colleagues, viewers, partners and neighbours. We stand with them and with all communities seeking inclusion and understanding.”

A24

A24

A24 tweeted, “We have been silent. Silence is not an option,” along with a lengthy statement, saying in part:

“Black voices and stories have been instrumental in the growth of A24. We will continue to amplify those voices and tell those stories, but from this moment, we will also be taking action to show how much we value Black lives.”

AMC Networks

AMC

“Black lives matter. We stand by and support our Black employees, actors, creators, crews and viewers – and the broader Black community and allies – against the scourge of racism in all its many expressions.”

