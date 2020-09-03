A new 'Mulan' shoe collection includes eye-catching heels and platform sneakers inspired by the Disney heroine

Ruthie Davis The Disney x Ruthie Davis collection is already available for purchase.

Summary List Placement

To celebrate the upcoming premiere of the live-action “Mulan,” designer Ruthie Davis collaborated with Disney to launch an exclusive shoe collection.

The line includes seven pairs of shoes that range in price from $US398 to $US898. Each pair is available to purchase exclusively through the Ruthie Davis website.

Most of the shoes in the collection were designed with the word “warrior” as an homage to the popular Disney heroine.

“I often use words of empowerment on my shoes so that when a woman puts them on, she feels ready to take on the world,” Davis said in a press release shared with Insider. “It was easy to choose the word for my Disney x Ruthie Davis Mulan collection – Warrior. Watching Disney’s ‘Mulan,’ I have never been more inspired by female strength and courage.”

Warrior 1 is a platform boot with a zip-up back that comes in both black and red. The shoe is available to purchase for $US698.

Ruthie Davis The Warrior 1 shoe costs $US698.

Warrior 2 is a $US598 wedge platform sneaker that features the text “warrior” on the leather strap.

Ruthie Davis The Warrior 2 sneaker costs $US598.

Warrior 3 is a fitted, lace-up boot that was designed with a “warrior” stamp on the 5.75-inch block heel. The platform shoe costs $US898.

Ruthie Davis The Warrior 3 costs $US898.

Warrior 4 is a platform, high-top jogger sneaker that features the word “warrior” on the sole, and is available to purchase for $US498.

Ruthie Davis The Warrior 4 costs $US498.

Warrior 5 – a high-heeled sandal designed with a clear middle strap – is available to purchase in both black and red for $US398.

Ruthie Davis The Warrior 5 sandal costs $US398.

According to a press release shared with Insider, the entire “Mulan”-inspired shoe collection will be 40% on September 4 in honour of the film’s release on Disney Plus.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.