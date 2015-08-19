Disney announced all its movies coming in the next two years -- Here's what you have to look forward to

Disney A quick look at Disney’s movie timeline for the next two years.

With Marvel, Lucasfilm, and Pixar under its watch, Disney is more ambitious than ever.

During the company’s weekend-long D23 fan convention, Disney laid out everything it plans to release from now until 2017.

Its lineup includes reboots, superheroes, a few animated movies, and multipe trips to desert planets in a galaxy far, far away.

Here is everything you can expect to see from Disney from now through 2017.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.