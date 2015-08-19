Disney announced all its movies coming in the next two years -- Here's what you have to look forward to

With Marvel, Lucasfilm, and Pixar under its watch, Disney is more ambitious than ever.
During the company’s weekend-long D23 fan convention, Disney laid out everything it plans to release from now until 2017.
Its lineup includes reboots, superheroes, a few animated movies, and multipe trips to desert planets in a galaxy far, far away.
Here is everything you can expect to see from Disney from now through 2017.
Director Peter Sohn and producer Denise Ream showed off Pixar's next animated feature, 'The Good Dinosaur.'
The film will imagine a world where the asteroid never hit earth 65 million years ago and humans and dinosaurs live together.
It will feature the voice talents of Sam Elliot, Anna Paquin, and Frances McDormand.
'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' has gotten plenty of coverage at both Comic-Con and Star Wars Celebration. However, a new exclusive poster for the film was shown off at D23.
'The Force Awakens' will take place after the events of 'Return of the Jedi.' This time, the forces of good must deal with a new villainous character, Kylo Ren (Adam Driver).
The film takes place in 1952 and is based off the true story of a daring rescue attempt off the coast of Cape Cod following the destruction of two oil tankers. The mission takes place during one of those notorious New England blizzards. Eric Bana, and Casey Affleck also star.
Directors Byron Howard and Rich Moore along with producer Clark Spencer presented Disney Animation's next movie 'Zootopia.'
The film will follow a fox (Jason Bateman) must go on the run after being framed for a crime he didn't commit.
At D23, it was revealed that pop star Shakira would voice the animated movie's gazelle.
Marvel president Kevin Feige along with stars Chris Evans Anthony Mackie took the stage to introduce some never-before-seen footage for 'Captain America: Civil War.'
Fans got a first look at 'Alice Through the Looking Glass,' the sequel to Tim Burton's 2010 take on the classic story.
Mia Wasikowska and Johnny Depp will return along with Anne Hathaway and Helena Bonham Carter. This time, Alice (Wasikowska) must travel back in time to save the Mad Hatter.
Director Jon Favreau came out onstage to present a first look at Disney's live-action version of 'The Jungle Book.'
In the sequel, Dory (Ellen DeGeneres) is reunited with Nemo and Marlin (Albert Brooks). This time, Dory takes the spotlight, as they embark on a search for her past.
The title card was revealed for Steven Spielberg's upcoming adaptation of the Roald Dahl classic 'The BFG.'
The film will be a remake of the 1977 Disney original in which a young orphan seeks the help of a giant dragon. This version will star Wes Bentley, Robert Redford, and Karl Urban.
Benedict Cumberbatch introduced Marvel's upcoming 'Doctor Strange' via video along with some concept art teasing fans of what's to come.
We don't know many details about the film yet, but Doctor Strange (Cumberbatch) is a failed surgeon is given a second chance after a sorcerer trains him to fight evil. The film will be released October 26, 2016.
The musical will be centered around a teen who sets out on an adventure to find a fabled island in the South Pacific. Demi-god Maui (Johnson) will join in on her adventure.
The cast of 'Star Wars' spin-off 'Rogue One' was finally unveiled showing that Oscar winner Forrest Whitaker and Mads Mikkelsen ('Hannibal') will join already announced cast members Felicity Jones and Ben Mendelsohn.
Taking place at some point in time before the events of 'A New Hope,' 'Rogue One' follows a group of rebels who try and steal the plans for the Death Star. 'Rogue One' is directed by Gareth Edwards ('Godzilla') and will be in theatres December 16, 2016.
In 2017, Disney will bring us a live-action adaptation of beloved animated classic, 'Beauty and the Beast' in which Emma Watson and Dan Stevens will star.
Emma Thompson, Stanley Tucci, and Ewan McGregor, Josh Gad will also star.
Emma Watson appeared via video message to give fans an update on the film which will be released March 17, 2017.
Details of the film are still scarce. The main cast including Chris Pratt is expected to return. The 'Guardians' sequel will be released May 5, 2017.
Disney exec Alan Horn reminded the crowd there would be an eighth instalment of the 'Star Wars' franchise. This episode, which still has no title, will be directed by Rian Johnson.
2015 marks the 20th anniversary of the very first 'Toy Story.' D23 celebrated the movie that turned Pixar into the powerhouse it is today by divulging details of 'Toy Story 4.'
Co-director John Lasseter revealed that 'Toy Story 4' would be a love story between Woody and Bo Peep. It will be out in theatres on June 16, 2017.
Johnny Depp made a surprise appearance as Captain Jack Sparrow to promote upcoming sequel 'Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales.'
In this sequel, a down-on-his-luck Jack Sparrow faces a terrifying ghost ship led by his old nemesis Captain Salazar (Javier Bardem). After skipping out on the last movie, Orlando Bloom plans to return for 'Dead Men Tell No Tales.'
'Dead Men Tell No Tales' will be releaed on July 7, 2017.
